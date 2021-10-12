MEET: Knights of Columbus meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in parish hall of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
BREAK: What a record! Betty Bailey, long-time member of Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God, started teaching Fidelis Sunday School Class in 1959, but recently had to take an unexpected break — she was hospitalized for 38 days. This inspiring Christian lady even celebrated her 90th birthday while in the hospital, but hopefully she will be back in the classroom very soon as she is recuperating at home and regaining her strength. Here’s praying she continues to improve and enjoys a laugh or two from this column’s chuckles, as “I enjoy that chuckle so much,” Betty wrote.
QUILTS: Westmoreland Quilt Blockers hosts a presentation Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cabell County Public Library. Quilts are displayed, as a variety of demonstrations, such as Manx quilting and cutting methods, are available. Some games with prizes are also offered, said the president, Lynn Andrews.
100th: Mary Lou Nicely, regular attendee of Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center several years, recently marked a special occasion. She celebrated her 100th birthday Oct. 6 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly Heartland) in South Point, Ohio. Mother to Mike Weisend and Carolyn Thomas, she was employed at Anderson Newcomb in Huntington until it moved to the Huntington Hall. She then became a cook on a towboat for American Electric Power. Hoping it was a great day with many to follow.
BAND: Edgar Loudermilk Band performs for Mountaineer Opry from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; $5 children. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
SECOND: Claire Lyon, a 26-year-old Greenup County, Kentucky, native now residing in Redondo Beach, California, was one of three contestants on the Oct. 8 episode of the award-winning NBC game show, “Jeopardy.” The Russell High School graduate in 2014 and The Ohio State University in 2018 with a degree in industrial systems engineering placed second. As I watched the competition, the daughter of attorney Jim Lyon seemed poised and under control, but participating in childhood/adolescence quiz bowls helped in these areas. Congratulations Claire, there’s no doubt it was an honor as well as fun.
CLASSES: “Creative Darkroom Techniques” classes are being offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, through Dec. 7, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 3. The eight-session class costs $160 or $200 nonmembers. Classes in “Figure Drawing,” open to ages 18 years and older, are available from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. Each session costs $10, nude model fee included. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
BABY: Congratulations to Stetson and Kylie Myers on the birth of a son, Boyd Montgomery Myers. Oct. 6. Grandparents are Doug and Donna Myers of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. May this little prince bring much happiness, joy, laughter and other blessings to the family and friends.
DRIVE-IN: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers Tyler Perry’s hit comedy movie, “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” at dark Saturday, Oct. 16, at Altizer Park Softball Field, followed by “Halloween 2018,” rated R. Parking on a first-come, first-served basis begins at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Guests bring own snacks.
CONCERT: After several cancellations, a concert featuring Aaron Lewis and Stateliners begins at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $63 to $85.
MUSIC: Central City is where “Experience Music: Kids and Traditional Music” takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. An acoustic instrument zoo, building a folk instrument and more are offered, as well as a live performance featuring Maggie Moore, Ricky G. Fox and the Bratcamb Band begins at 2 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maxine Brammer, Ernie Thompson, Frances Adams, Tina Caldwell, Annette Black, Brian Faulknier, Frank Chandler, Geoff Mohn, Tina Fulks, Coby Roland, Trevor Wilson, Brooke Neal, Cody Rohrig, Jon Cain, Sarah Dial, Megan Hardy, Jessie Hayes, Anita Looney.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Charles and Becky Morris.
CHUCKLE: A young man, fresh out of college, went to see his doctor one day. “Doc, there’s something wrong with me. Every time I stand in a baby’s high chair and face southwest, and then touch my tongue to a piece of aluminum foil that’s wrapped around an acorn, I get a strange tingle in my big toe. Can you tell me what the problem is?” “Sure,” the doctor said. “You have way too much time on your hands.”