LIFETIME: LaVonda Singer, retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years’ service, eats a slice or two from the birthday cake Tuesday, Oct. 13. The true and lifetime friend shared laughter, tears, joy and secrets. After nearly 15 years of not working together, I often think of her and find myself laughing at things we said or did. May her special day be fun filled with surprises and more.
WRITER: Nancy Chapman, former Wayne County News columnist, celebrates her last of the 70s birthday Tuesday, Oct. 13. Here’s hoping her day and year are filled with better health, fond memories, continued love and friendships.
ENROLLED: Jahronimo Mitchell of Huntington has enrolled for in-person learning for the fall semester at Marietta College for the class of 2024.
DEER: Ohio Wildlife Council and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife are continuing white-tailed deer hunting archery season through Feb. 7, 2021.
WELCOME: Jessica Price, Marshall University student, was recently welcomed into the fellowship through transfer at Madison Avenue Christian Church, where she works with its IT Department.
FILMS: David Carter’s films, “3 Cups of Coffee” and “Ashland’s Field of Dreams,” are presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $12.
LISTED: Two area students are among more than 200 qualifying for the summer semester dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens. Those earning at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, include Alexander Kane of Salt Rock and Jacqueline Hutchison of Chesapeake, Ohio.
EDUCATION: Heritage Farm and Museum offers “Cultural History Meets Natural History” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and over; $8 ages under 17; free ages 2 and younger.
HONORED: Four Beta Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa members were honored with “Silver Sister” awards and certificates at a meeting in Fort Gay. A “Silver Sister” is a member belonging to the group 25 years. Sally Chapman, chapter president, presented awards with a visit to their homes. Awarded were Helen Muncy, Glennda Brown, Joann Hurley and Freddie Daniels, all long-time educators in Wayne County, West Virginia, and Lawrence County, Kentucky, schools.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Deborah K. Smith, Steve Howerton, Matthew Brown, Garrett Dilley, Freda Sommerville, Denise Juan, Vera “Aunt Dee Dee” Waggoner, Nancy Palmer, Aaron Brown, Ron Caviani, Ray Spencer, Reagan Waugh, Avaleen Cain, Bill Warner, Sophia Mayes, Cameron Cornwell, Blakely Stender, Jonah G. Leeth, Jeni Copodonna, Kenda Shae Craig becomes “sweet 16”, Justin Long is 42, Jeff Moore, Autumn Pittman.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Clarence and Jo Bess, John IV and Brittany Bruce.
CHUCKLE: A traveler stopped at a highway restaurant that featured a large sign, “Sarah’s Home Cooking.” After tasting his food, he made a bitter face and called the waiter. “Get Sarah,” he said, “I need to speak with her.” “Sorry,” replied the waiter, “She isn’t here. Like the sign says, she’s home cooking.”