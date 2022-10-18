SPOOKY: The sixth annual Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction featuring the Deadwood Family continues Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5 at 335 Hall St., Wayne. The event is open Oct. 21-22, 28-29 and Nov. 4-5. Tickets, sold from 7 p.m. to midnight, cost $20 general admission and $35 for fast pass admission.
REPLACEMENT: David Tyson is the new head of the Homebound Ministry at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, replacing recently retired Bill Warfuel. David has been an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at the church and at St. Mary’s for years.
GATHERING: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church hosts Dad’s Group for fathers and children with special needs to gather for support and encouragement at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.19, in Dorcas Room on lower level of the church.
APPOINTED: Nazim Abbess, interim director of Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center since August. has been appointed to the permanent position. He previously was a logistics officer with Cabell County Emergency Medical Service, served as former chief electronic specialist for West Virginia State Police and chief radio operator and terminal agency coordinator for Huntington Detachment of State Police.
CLASSES: “Darkroom Techniques” is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 20-Dec. 15, at Huntington Museum of Art Studio 3. The eight-session class is $180 or $210 nonmembers. Participation is limited. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
AWARDED: Rylee Spry of Kenova, Spring Valley High School graduate, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Southwestern District Labor Council, Division of West Virginia AFL-CIO. She is a full-time Marshall University freshman, majoring in pre-biology with aspirations of going to dental school and establishing her own practice. Her dad, Bryan, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 317. Scholarship recipients must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average and themselves be union members or retirees, or dependents of union members or retirees.
COOKING: Classes in “A Little Something Sweet” begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The “Great Pumpkin” will be turned into yummy pumpkin gooey bars. The cost is $25 each. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtonskitchen@chhi.org.
WINNERS: Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored a coloring contest for county first-grade students that had 323 entries from five elementary schools. Winners were announced during the district’s 75th annual meeting/banquet at Collins Career and Technical Center. County first-grade winners included Zain Al-Ourani, Fairland East Elementary, first; Mayler McFann, Rock Hill Elementary; and Aleia Thomas, Fairland East Elementary, third. Congratulations to these winners on a job well done.
COLLISION: Racing and Halloween trick-or-treat night collide at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ona Speedway. Racing’s general admission is $15 ages 15 and older; $10 ages 11-14; and free ages 10 and younger.
QUEEN: Chloe Smalley, daughter of Jason and RaShawna Smalley of Huntington, was selected as Miss C-K AutumnFest Teen Queen at Spring Valley High School pageant. The Huntington High School sophomore is also granddaughter of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley of Barboursville and Barbara Rowe of Gilbert, West Virginia.
POP UP! SHOP: OhioMeansJobs and ILCAO host the event from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Storms Creek Apartments, Ironton. Local job information, community resources and resume assistance and more are offered. Halloween treats are also available for children.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Roger Ford Edwards, who died Sept. 5 at age 77. The retired Herald-Dispatch employee with 38 years’ service was a hunter, fisherman, competitor in archery tournaments, to name a few. He also loved to tell stories and root for the Thundering Herd and Buckeyes. I remember Roger from my Herald-Dispatch days in the office; he was always a big help to this country girl. May his family be comforted by God’s love during their time of grief.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: JoAnn Kennedy, Joe McMillion, Cheryl Riedel, Jan Rowsey, Amber Vickers, Courtney Young, Neal Koch, Jeff Morrison, Roger Warren, Nika Hettlinger, Lisa Issa, Lauren Plymale, Noah Raymond Henson (born in 1961), Miley Marie McCormick is a tween at 12, Larry Wallace remains in the 70s at 73, Caylynn Rae Adkins is three into the teens at 15, Beulah Insco, Janet Heath, Beth Ely, Kelly Armstrong, Pam Hill, Jane Harless, Jeffrey Blaine Journell of Pennsylvania, youngest brother of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 67, Rob Edgar.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Janet Grimes, Laura and Fed Bias, Andy and Trisha Scott (1997).
CHUCKLE: An older gentleman was on the operating table awaiting surgery. He insisted that his son, a renowned surgeon, perform the operation. As he was about to get the anesthesia, he asked to speak to his son. “Yes, Dad, what is it?” asked the son. “Don’t be nervous, son, do your best. Just remember, if it doesn’t go well, if something happens to me, your mother is going to come and live with you and your wife.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.