GROUP: Cabell County Right to Life Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the parish hall of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
LISTED: Christopher Taylor of Huntington was named to the dean’s list for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.5.
DUO: Four-time Grammy award-winning twosome, “For King and Country,” performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $20 to $62.50.
READER: “Go ahead and make my day ...” Carol Wilcox of Madison Avenue Christian Church did just that as she emailed this encouraging note, “I always look forward to your column!” Thanks for reading, you are appreciated.
FASHIONS: The Local’s Inaugural Vintage Revival: Fall Fashion Show featuring fall and winter outerwear, sweaters and more for men and women begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at West Edge Factory. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds are donated to the Old Central City Association’s public art and beautification fund. For tickets, contact Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vintage-revival-fall-fashion-show-tickets-168790636337.
SURPRISE: Another surprise visit? This one was from my “pretend” brother — Bill Lucas, retired IT guru from Marshall Health — last week. With the same last name, we have been asked if we are brother and sister, and, of course, we reply with “yes” although we’re not. Bill has been busy traveling but takes time to drop in to say hello when he’s down my way. Bill has never changed since I first became acquainted with him in 2006 and is always smiling. I am proud to know Bill and count him among my greatest blessings of friends.
CONCERT: Crowder performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $25 to $55.
GRAD: Dakota Leavitt of Hurricane, West Virginia, graduated magna cum laude from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. Graduation ceremonies were conducted in July. Congratulations, Dakota, on this achievement.
MUSICIANS: Black Violin, composed of classically trained violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus, is featured at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets range from $23.50 to $53.50.
BIRTH: Congratulations to Chandler Milum and Lexi Early on the birth of a daughter, Karsyn Reid Milum. She weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long Oct. 5. Grandparents are Scott and Deanna Milum. Great-grandmother is Connie Chaney, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little princess bring blessings of love, cheer, smiles and happiness to those knowing and loving her.
Hallo-FUN-aweenie: Be Hope Church hosts “Hallo-FUN-aweenie” from 5:50 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. The free “spooktacular” event open to all ages includes candy stations, decorations, popcorn and hot dogs.
BAPTISM: Crossroads United Methodist Church recently celebrated the baptism of Gianna Lucia Aluise, daughter of John Michael and Laura Aluise. May she be brought up in the ways of the Lord and not depart from it.
TALK: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program offers an extra Tuesday Talk from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom. Tim Hazelett, chief operating officer of Cabell Huntington Health Department, gives COVID updates. LLP members may listen free or guests for $10. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jo Collingsworth, Mary Beth Elmore, Alden Poti, Gaye Fearing, Rachel Hill, Paula Grace, Corey Lee Wilks and Caleb Garrett Wilks, twin brothers, leave the teens behind for number 20, Amy Lawson, Phil Simpson, Carolyn Spurlock, Carolyn Waggoner, Ava Gallion, Kayden Cox, Tammy Lucas.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Garrett and Sarah Mamie White (1985), Donna and Ronnie Lewis, Jim and Mauna Dailey.
CHUCKLE: Three women went to Mexico one night to celebrate college graduation. They got drunk and woke up in jail, only to find they were to be executed in the morning, though none could remember what they did the night before. The first one was strapped in the electric chair and asked if she had any last words. She said, “I just graduated from Trinity Bible College and believe in the almighty power of God to intervene on the behalf of the innocent.” They threw the switch and nothing happened. They all immediately fell to the floor on their knees, begged for forgiveness and released her. The second one was strapped in and gave her last words. “I just graduated from the Harvard School of Law, and I believe in the power of justice to intervene on the part of the innocent.” They threw the switch and again, nothing happened. Again they all immediately fell to their knees, begged for forgiveness and released her. The last one was strapped in and said, “Well, I’m from the University of Texas and just graduated with a degree in electrical engineering, and I’ll tell you right now, y’all ain’t gonna electrocute nobody if you don’t plug this thing in.”