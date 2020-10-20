READ: Writers’ Harvest hosts a virtual reading with Angie Mazakis, poet/author, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, via the Zoom webinar link. A short question-and-answer session follows. The benefit for Hunger Relief is sponsored by College of Liberal Arts and A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series. Contact 304-696-3341 or www.marshall.edu/english/vws/.
CONGRATS: Ron Piaskowski of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church joins 27 men from the diocese in studying for the diaconate. As he makes this journey, prayers and thoughts are with him and the family.
EDUCATION: “The Fall Forest” is the next to last Wednesday theme from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21, at Heritage Farm and Museum. Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and over; $8 ages under 17; free ages 2 and younger.
COMPLETED: Charles C.G. Barnette, Ironton resident, completed a 30-week training course by Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was among 42 new troopers participating in a graduation ceremony. He was assigned to Dayton post of the highway patrol.
COSTUMES: Submissions for a Halloween costume contest hosted by Guyandotte Branch Library are accepted through October. Photos of children in Halloween costumes should be emailed to Guyandotte@cabell.lib.wv.us to be posted throughout the month and the winner is chosen by the amount of Facebook “likes” by Friday, Oct. 30.
TOUR: Philip Hatfield, Ph.D., author-historian, hosts a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Shuttle service is provided to battlefield area from Hurricane Town Elementary. COVID 19 precautions are observed during this free family-friendly event.
AgZOOM: “Hay Sampling and Winter-Feeding Tips” discussed by Ben Goff during the virtual AgZoom sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service in Wayne and Cabell counties begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The training may be accessed by phone or internet. To connect with ZOOM, contact 304-526-8458, 304-272-6839, jewilson@mail.wvu.edu or like Facebook page.
EXHIBIT: School of Art and Design offers “Forthcoming,” exhibition of artwork by Allora McCullough and Matthew Smith, new faculty members based in Marshall’s Art Warehouse, through Oct. 30 at Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. A virtual reception with artists’ talks begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
MOVIE: A drive-in movie night featuring “We Are Marshall” begins at dark Friday, Oct. 23, at Altizer Field. Admission is a Thanksgiving food pantry donation. The free movie is sponsored by Marshall University Alumni Association and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. Bring snacks.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: C.J. Adkins, Cesylia Moore, Sidney Peal, Billie Jo Rowsey, Barbara Simmons, Eric Thomas, Adam Thomas, Jacob Ramey, Kent Stutler, Bonnie Adkins, Joan McPherson, Rolla Wagner, Linda McLain, Grant Sergent, Brenda Cory, Danica Haig, Phyllis Ross, Teresa Waggoner, Judy Burton, Jackson Rowsey, Brenda Cory, L.D. Bentley, Trace Dempsey, Tom Robinson, Phillip Allgood, Hannah Withers, Jack Crandall, Jack Yeager.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Halsey and Angela Cory.
CHUCKLE: Two small boys were playing with a bicycle. Both were trying to ride at the same time, but neither boy was having fun. One boy turned to the other and said, “You know, one of us could have a lot more fun if you would get off!”