CONCERT: A thrilling performance by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra string ensemble brings chills to the spine with the spookiest Halloween-inspired music. “A Haunted Halloween,” candlelight concert series, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish. Tickets are $20 to $50.
SPOOKY: The sixth annual Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction featuring the Deadwood Family continues Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5 at 335 Hall St., Wayne. The event is open Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5. Tickets, sold from 7 p.m. to midnight, cost $20 general admission and $35 for fast pass admission.
CHOSEN: Nine Marshall University students have been selected to participate in the Kakehashi Project or Kakehashi Japan study abroad program, an exchanged program sponsored by Japan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The program is run by the Japan International Cooperation Center, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan International Cooperation Agency. The chosen nine include Benjamin Fain, Darshan Sangani, Faith Bramlett, Jaclyn Davis, Hope Bramlett, Madison Knight, Aaliyan Manns, Haley Elkins and Ren Roy. Zelideth Maria Rivas, the Japanese program director and assistant provost for global education, accompanies the students as they travel to Tokyo and Nagoya to learn about the Japanese culture, history, society, technology and language.
PROMOTED: John Copley, an employee of Ohio Valley Bank for more than 24 years, was recently promoted to assistant vice president, collections manager. The 1983 Williamson High School graduate also received bachelor’s degrees in finance and management from Marietta College in 1987. He has coached various sports for 30 years and served in his church’s youth ministry 25 years.
COOKING: For the spooky season, “Fork Nite” features making oozing eyeballs in blood sauce with worms, aka mozzarella-stuffed meatballs with marinara sauce and zucchini noodles, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The class, open to ages 10 and older, is limited to 12 participants. The cost is $25 per child. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
WINNER: Dannika Smith, kindergartener at Wayne Elementary School, is the overall winner of West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. Her poster featured a smiling firefighter and the message, “Firefighters are our friends.”
HAUNTED MAJESTIC: The Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at Majestic Landing, near Robert Newlon Airport, Kyle Lane/W.Va. 2. Magic shows, guests from classic horror movies, horror genre vendors, kids monster facing painting and after-hours paranormal tours are also available. Visit hauntedmajestic.com.
GARDENERS: Five members of Beverly Hills Garden Club recently spruced up Huntington Fire Department’s Administrative Offices. Planting fall flowers and greenery were Mary Ellen Shank, Theresa Rapp, Janet Sheridan, Ilona Bulen and Judy Blevins. Thanks ladies for your efforts in making the community look presentable and beautiful.
FUNDRAISER: ASAP (Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets) offer a holiday evergreen fundraiser through Nov. 5. Wreaths/evergreens are from Sherwood Forest Farms and harvested from Pacific Northwest. Choices include mixed evergreen wreaths at $35 for a 22-inch or $46 for a 28-inch; holiday centerpiece at $26; and red/gold reindeer set at $25. Proceeds are used to vet sick and injured homeless animals mainly from Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Merchandise is to be in on Dec.5-6. To order, visit https://sherwoodfundraiser.com/asaprescue22; ASAP Facebook page; or 304-417-0562.
JOINED: Dave Traube joined Marshall University as the new chief marketing and communications officer, effective Oct. 10. The son of MU, graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism was most recently led the marketing and communications team at University of Charleston. His career began as a radio broadcaster in southern West Virginia, then director of public relations for Raleigh County Board of Education and became director of communications in 2015 at University of Charleston and later promoted to vice president in 2019.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Larry Black hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Bobby Moss turns 67, Amanda Johnson, Amelia Adkins, Shelia Brownfield, Meredith Mears, Ron Waugh, Jocelyn Marcelo, Nicole Bright, Sheri Anderson, Maria Surface, Nancy Owens, Maggie Kestner.
CHUCKLE: “I climb mountains because they’re there!” boasted the hiker. “Because they’re there,” replied his less athletically inclined friend, “is why most people go around them.”
