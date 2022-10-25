The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CONCERT: A thrilling performance by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra string ensemble brings chills to the spine with the spookiest Halloween-inspired music. “A Haunted Halloween,” candlelight concert series, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish. Tickets are $20 to $50.

SPOOKY: The sixth annual Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction featuring the Deadwood Family continues Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5 at 335 Hall St., Wayne. The event is open Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5. Tickets, sold from 7 p.m. to midnight, cost $20 general admission and $35 for fast pass admission.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

