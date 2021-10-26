BAPTISMS: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church members recently celebrated Christian baptism with some of its youth members and their families. Cheers to Sidney Grace Perry, daughter of Chris and Alyshia Perry; Raylyn Rashelle Wheatley, daughter of Linda and Matt Kyle Rhett; and Christopher Hoover, son of Stephanie Hoover and Jon Hoover. These youth were baptized by immersion at Barboursville Baptist Church
TRUNK/TREAT: A trunk or treat is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 28.
60: David Edmonds of Milton leaves the 50s behind ... Tuesday, Oct. 26, he will begin a new age group at 60. May it be a fabulous day and year.
DROP: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers its inaugural candy crane drop Saturday, Oct. 30, at Ritter Park. Mayo Tree Co. dumps hundreds of pounds of candy from the sky for children to collect. Other activities include “touch a truck,” inflatables, face painting and more. Ages 5 and under may participate in the candy drop at noon, followed by ages 5-12 at 12:30 p.m. and all-inclusive one at 1 p.m. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, 304-696-5954, or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
PROMOTED: Rebecca Chaffins, certified public accountant in West Virginia, was promoted to chief financial officer at Hospice of Huntington. She joined the organization in September 2020 as a revenue analyst and has a BA in accounting from West Virginia Wesleyan College with a minor in economics.
HAUNTED: Marshall University Recreation Center hosts “Haunted Rec” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in trunk-or-treat style. Activities include a haunted obstacle course, creepy climbing at the rock wall, kid Zumba with “Thriller,” small bouncy house and prize for costume contest. Children are encouraged to be in Halloween costumes.
WINNERS: Brendin Flinn has placed first in the Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition for two straight years. This year’s titled essay. “Adapting to the New Public Forum: Expression in the Age of Big Tech” won Brendin $1,000. Yemaya Vashti Pope, second-place winner of $500, submitted “www.g_dd@m/a Defense for the Preservation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.” The essay competition, established in 2009, honors the great Dan O’Hanlon, retired Cabell County Circuit Court Judge and former professor and chair of Marshall University Criminal Justice Department. Judge O’Hanlon also was chosen by West Virginia Justice Association as Judge of the Year in 2007.
CLASSES: “Ballet I,” open to ages 5-7, is from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Dec. 11, at The French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. The drop-off class costs $14 weekly and $56 monthly. “Ballet III,” open to ages 11-18, are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at a weekly fee of $16 or $64 monthly. “Demi Pointe,” open to intermediate ballet dancers completing Ballet III and previously approved to join this training, is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
CONDOLENCES: Thoughts are with the family of Rita G. McCallister Davis, who passed away in September at age 96. The mother of two daughters and wife to the late Jesse Davis 58 years was loving, caring and kind. Always with a smile, this lovely lady will definitely be missed.
AWARENESS: Mountain Health Network continues its Breast Cancer Awareness Month observation Wednesday, Oct. 27, with free breast cancer screenings by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Breast Center. Call 304-526-2881.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Levi Reed, Warren Dunkle, Jeff McComas, Lee Oxley, Lori Crabtree, Betty Barrett, Frank Hatten, Cathy Ellison, Rylee Harrison, Mary Fischer, Logan Givner, Tom Pauley, Derik Legg, Jacob Kirby becomes the legal age of 21, Bernice Vickers, Marisa Main.
CHUCKLE: At 8 p.m. one night, a pilot who had run out of fuel made an emergency landing at a top-secret government base. He was quickly surrounded by security and taken inside to be interrogated. The interrogation was grueling because they wanted to make sure it was an unplanned landing and he was not a spy. The interrogation lasted all night. At 6 a.m. they refueled his plane and let him go with his promise never to return. Four hours later he returned and landed again. Security met him on the runway. They asked him why he had come back. “I know I promised never to return, but I brought my wife and now you have to tell her where I was all night.”