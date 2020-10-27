GOSPEL: Paul Belcher presents “The Original Battle of Songs” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Paramount Arts Center. Featured are Triumphant Quartet, Karen Peck and New River and Lore Family. Tickets are $25 and $20. Contact Paramountartscenter.com; Paulbelcherconcerts.com or 606-324-0007.
TEACHER: Amy Dillon, instrumental in inspiring and teaching Wayne County students, blows out birthday candles Tuesday, Oct. 27. This awesome Vinson Middle School teacher continues to win hearts of students and others knowing and loving her. Instead of receiving the Teacher of the Year award once, Amy should be presented the award monthly for dedication, tireless efforts, hard work, going above and beyond and love for her job. May her special day be celebrated with surprises and other things to make a happy birthday.
AgZOOM: “Multi-species grazing and grazing management” discussed by JD Johnson during the virtual AgZoom sponsored by West Virginia University Extension Service in Wayne and Cabell counties begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The training may be accessed by phone or internet. To connect with ZOOM, contact 304-526-8458, 304-272-6839, jewilson@mail.wvu.edu or like the Facebook page.
ANGEL: Lou Spears has always had the voice of an angel. I have known her since the early 1970s, and she has always been a forgiving, loving and singing Christian teaching Sunday school to the youth. She is retired from Hospice of Huntington and a member of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. As she celebrates her birthday Tuesday, Oct. 27, may it be as super as she is.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Caroline Cain, Sept. 5; Gracen Kuhner, Ed Miller, Ann Robinette-Nelson, Kevin Morris, Howard McDaniel, Arnie Werner, Jill Newman, Doris Sampson, Titus Sierson, Oct. 1; Katie Bell, Kelly Cooper, Mary Frush, Tia Daulton, Matt Turner, Jeff Ball, Helen Chaney, Harold Poindexter, Evelyn Gregory, Stephen Jones, Kevin Marra, Joni Prince, Harold Quigley, Jacob Gerlach, Joyce Adams, Oct. 2; Jakie Bird, Amy Golden, Nick Oxley, Casen Proffitt, Nate Vance, Oct. 3; Linda LeMaster, Louis Fischer, Greg Schussler, Jill Coulter, Meredith Thompson, Heather Wyatt, Oct. 4; Charles Collins, Kytan McDaniel, Emily Gay, Chris St. Clair, Oct. 5; Julie Harris, Hannah Spiker, Terry Perdue, Oct. 6; Harper Hutchison, Ian Ogle, Sherry Smith, Jerry Wolfe, Oct. 7; Tyler Halstead, Kim Neville, Oct. 8; Mark Davis, Ruel Elliott, Claudia Fizer, Katelyn Sette, Oct. 9.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: David and Brenda Stevenson, Oct. 2; Fred and Vickie Delph, Oct. 5; Patrick and Sarah Wagoner, Oct. 6; Eli and Katie Hensel, Oct. 13; Jon and Holly Fannin, Oct. 16.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Luke Jones, Eric Noble, Kelsey Gay, Scott Krall, Bill Schaefer, Mary Lou Frum, Roy White, Scott Archer, Buddy Geswein, Deanie Samosky, Sherry Grimes, Tim Zima, Maddie Clark, Marilyn Murdock.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Stu Gore and Robin Yearout.
CHUCKLE: An elderly man walked into a department store looking to buy bedsheets. The young salesman asked, “Are you concerned about thread count?” Confused, the man replied, “Don’t worry about that. I’ll count them all when I get home.”