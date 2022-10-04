The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NEW PASTOR: Cindy Yates has been welcomed as new pastor at Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 3602 Auburn Road. She, her family and congregation invite everyone to come hear her powerful messages at the Sunday worship service, beginning at 10 a.m. Welcome Pastor Yates and hope your stay will be long.

MUSICAL: First Stage Theatre Company presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at Huntington High School. A performance also begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The play is directed by Amy Browning, with music director, John Campbell, and choreographer, Katie Fulks. Tickets are $15; and $12 ages 12 and under. For tickets, call 304-416-KIDS.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

