NEW PASTOR: Cindy Yates has been welcomed as new pastor at Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 3602 Auburn Road. She, her family and congregation invite everyone to come hear her powerful messages at the Sunday worship service, beginning at 10 a.m. Welcome Pastor Yates and hope your stay will be long.
MUSICAL: First Stage Theatre Company presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at Huntington High School. A performance also begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. The play is directed by Amy Browning, with music director, John Campbell, and choreographer, Katie Fulks. Tickets are $15; and $12 ages 12 and under. For tickets, call 304-416-KIDS.
CONDOLENCES: A strong lady with the highest Christian morals left her home of many years for one that she never has to again give up or leave. Dorothy Jean Musgrave, wife of Dale Musgrave 72 years, passed away Sept. 10 at age 91. I had seen her at gospel events, and we corresponded via mail, but I had never actually met her. She was a pianist at several area churches, a member and officer for Huntington City Mission Auxiliary, servant of the Lord all her life, and active, devoted member of Fellowship Baptist Church. The Marshall Lab School graduate was a clerk for Island Creek Coal Co. and employed at St. Mary’s Medical Center 23 years, as well as a volunteer for SMMC Auxiliary seven years. Condolences to her husband, a long-time gospel singer with area groups’ son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in this great loss. She will be missed, but her presence will never be forgotten.
ANIMALS: A Blessing of Animals begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the side yard of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St. This event coincides with the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, Patron Saint of Animals. Pets must stay on a leash, in a carrier, or in the car at the fence. Contact 304-525-8116 or johnsonmumc@gmail.com.
STUDENTS: Three local residents were among approximately 345 new students beginning the fall semester at Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio. They include Braden Shepherd, Huntington High School graduate, majoring in entrepreneurship; Eli Shouldis, also Huntington High School graduate, majoring in petroleum engineering; and Lucas Shepherd, graduate of Chesapeake High School, majoring in health science.
A’MAZE’ING: The annual corn maze has opened at Cooper Family Farms in Milton. The event is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31. Admission is $8. The haunted corn maze is available Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 at a cost of $15.
BAND: Anthony Reynolds had a childhood dream — becoming a member of the U.S. Army Band. That dream came true as he made the band and leaves in mid-January for Ft. Jackson, S.C. The son of Dusty and Tammi Reynolds is grandson of David Reynolds, all of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Congratulations Anthony and best wishes for your future.
CONCERT: Paul Belcher Concerts presents The Friends and Memories Tour at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Singers include The Perrys, Karen Peck and New River and The Kingsmen. Tickets are $25 and $20. Call 606-324-0007.
NUMBER 46: Beginning in 1976 with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, Carolyn Byrd Williamson has begun with the company’s fourth owner. Tuesday, Oct. 4, marks her 46th year with the company. Congratulations Carolyn — start working toward another 46 years?
DINNER PROGRAM: Cabell County Medical Society offers its monthly dinner program Thursday, Oct. 6, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The reception begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Bobby Miller, M.D., interim dean of Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, discusses “Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Update.” The dinner is open to society members and their guests. For reservations, email Elizabeth Jenkins at CabellCoMedicalSociety@gmail.com.
FRIEND: Effie Adkins was an aunt to my mother but looked up to as a mom in the absence of her own. Aunt Effie, as she was called, passed away Dec. 2, 2009, at age 91, but would have celebrated a birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was a long-time member of Green Valley Baptist Church and spent her entire life in this area raising her children. There will never be an aunt like this one — taking her niece under her wing and treating her as one of her own.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bentley McComas is still in single digits at 9, Mary Perine, Jeff Rollyson, Linda Childress, Rhonda Dennison, Ed Dzierzak, Lucian Wayne Wheatley of Madison, WV, celebrates number 2, Betty Ryder, retired from State Electric, Danny Barton, Gabriel Little, Lou Fischer, Greg Schussler, Patricia M. Deakin, Meg Cyrus, Riley Mancuso, Skyler Smith, Mike Cyrus, Jimi Lawson, Leigh Ballard, Jane Hutchinson, Jane Jones, Jill Coulter, Meredith Thompson, Heather Wyatt.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Brian and Leah Wallace.
CHUCKLE: The halls of the shopping mall that Mike managed were cluttered with boxes. So, he had the maintenance staff check the labels and place the packages in front of the stores they belonged to. The next day, Mike got a call from the manager of a furniture store wondering why there were so many boxes piled up outside his door. “What’s the name of your store?” Mike asked him. The manager responded, “This End Up.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
