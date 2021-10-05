PLEASURE: How it brightens my day to see the sweet smiles and hear kind words from Connie Ferguson when she pays me a surprise visit. She is such an humble, caring, faithful and loving Christian lady, whom I count among my greatest blessings to know and to have met.
GOSPEL: Paul Belcher Concerts presents a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Singers include The Hoppers, The Primitive Quartet and The Lore Family. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $25. Contact 606-324-0007 or www.paramountartscenter.com.
MOTHER AND SON: In less than two months, a son and mother passed this life to their eternal one. Duane Alan Midkiff of West Hamlin, W.Va., was seven days short of 71 years when he left for his heavenly home July 15 and less than 60 days short of the departure of his mother, Lottie Midkiff, on Sept. 2. Duane graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1968, was formerly employed with Town of West Hamlin Water Co. and Orders Construction, where he worked on bridges with the West Hamlin bridge the first he worked on. He made walking sticks with a cross on top for family and friends. A member of West Hamlin United Methodist Church, he was an avid reader of the Scriptures. Lottie, also a Guyan Valley High School and Marshall University graduate, was one of the greatest Lincoln County teachers for 30-plus years and was mine in my ninth-grade year at Guyan Valley High School. A member at West Hamlin United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, leader of Thursday Night Bible Study and Queen Esther’s Circle, she sang with The Thursday Night Pickers and church choir. Although they are gone from our midst, their memories, educational contributions and community work live on.
CONCERT: Three Dog Night performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $42-$92.
BIRTH: Cameron Kohler was born Sept. 21 to Shawn and Amber Kohler of Lampasas, Texas, weighing in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. Cameron, big brother to Daniel, is grandson of Denver Stevens of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. May this little prince grow up to love and follow the Lord.
ROAST: A fall festival pig roast is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Collins Career Center, Chesapeake, Ohio. Food, music, hay rides, inflatables, face painting and more are featured.
BAPTISMS: Five individuals were baptized in September at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. They include Maddyn Baker, London Ball, Sutton Ball, Journey Litchfield and Charles Steven Robinson Sr. May these new followers of the Lord continue to let their light shine.
DOO WOP: The Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop takes place Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 7-9, on Kanawha Boulevard.
BELATED: Chris Holley celebrated a double toothpick day Monday, Oct. 4. This youngster turned 11 years old and no doubt is looking forward to two more years when it’s the teenage years. Hope the day was super and the entire year will be awesome.
CANCELED: The annual bean dinner and auction fundraiser hosted by Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County in October has been canceled this year. Newsletters are being mailed to members this month to include election information, slate of candidates and mail-in ballot for new officers beginning their terms in 2022, as well as an update on future meetings and activities. Contact Betty Stepp, president, stpbjs35@aol.com.
45: Where does time go? Carolyn Byrd Williamson hit a milestone Monday, Oct. 4. On that date in 1976, she began employment at Huntington Hose and Hydraulics and completed 45 years with the business. Congratulations Carolyn — are you trying for another 45 years?
PUMPKINS: Everything orange? Maybe, because the annual Pumpkin Festival is Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 7-10, at West Virginia Pumpkin Park, Milton. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Exhibits, arts, crafts, apple butter making and more are featured. Admission is $5 from 9 a.m. to noon and $8 from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday; $10 Saturday-Sunday; free to ages 5 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Judy Norris, Arthur Thomas, Betty Abshire, Lindsay Conley, Will Simms, Dwayne Castle, Joe Preece, Charles Woolcock, Jimmie Lee Morgan Jr. nears the 60-mark at 58, Kendra Woolard turns 28, Chris St. Clair.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Cledus and Amanda Judd celebrate number 4, Neal and Debby Morrison, definitely some of the good ones, celebrate number 42, Kimbo and Pauletta Lewis celebrate number 28.
CHUCKLE: A young couple moved into a new neighborhood. The next morning while they are eating breakfast, the young woman sees her neighbor hanging the wash outside. “That laundry is not very clean,” she said. “She doesn’t know how to wash correctly. Perhaps she needs better laundry soap.” Her husband looked on, but remained silent. Every time her neighbor would hang her wash to dry, the young woman would make the same comments. About one month later, the woman was surprised to see a nice clean wash on the line and said to her husband: “Look, she has learned how to wash correctly. I wonder who taught her this?” The husband said, “I got up early this morning and cleaned our windows.”