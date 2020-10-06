GREETINGS: Barry Wyant of Huntington celebrates another birthday Wednesday, Oct. 7, but seems like yesterday he was blowing out candles and wearing the “special” hat. The husband of Gail and dad to Rachel and Becky is a retired medical department administrator holding positions at various area facilities. May this good friend enjoy a fulfilling day with many to follow.
HAUNTED: Twelvepole Manor, owned and operated by Shannon Ramey and Travis Robinson, offers a “Haunted Attraction” at dusk every Friday and Saturday in October at 335 Hall St., Wayne. Tickets are $17 or $30 for fast pass. Contact 304-563-1202 or www.facebook.com/twelpolemanor.
90th: Frances Bellew moves into another age bracket as she leaves the 80s for number 90 Tuesday, Oct. 6. She was a wonderful wife to Bruce Bellew for more than 40 years and remains special to sister-in-law, Karen Ransbottom, and the entire family. Here’s wishing a super day for this faithful column reader.
EDUCATION: “Inventions and Innovations” is the topic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Heritage Farm and Museum. Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and over; $8 ages under 17; free ages 2 and younger.
ASYLUM: A haunted asylum continues Fridays and Saturdays through October at 20 Antique Loop, South Shore, Kentucky. Admission is $10. Call 606-498-1214 or 547-1082.
LISTED: Local residents graduating with Dean’s List honors for spring semester at West Virginia University include Grant Beckett, pre-health professions; Hannah Bledsoe, pre-communication sciences and disorders; Linda Bouchillon, sport and exercise psychology; Hannah Bowman, social work; Alexandra Cornell, dance; William Gatewood, pre-biology; Sophia Haddox, international studies; Kaitlyn Hall, graphic design; Ahleeyah Jackson, Zaccardi Muniz and Anna Spears, exercise physiology; Birke Jennings, music industry; Chance Roberts, theatre design and technology; Savannah Sakhai, chemical engineering; Dakota Sanders, biomedical engineering; Emily Whalen of Huntington and Raven Forshee of Lesage, forensic chemistry.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the clubhouse. Hostesses are Beverly Beldon, president, and Marlene Thacker. Devotion is presented by Freeda Crockett. Pledge leader is Janet Swann. Facial masks and social distancing are observed. Call 304-429-2108.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Don “Bob” Rose, Sam Shideler, Fran Jenkins-Cade, Taylor Jaros, Skyler Ratcliff, Johanna Dempsey, Shannon Gartin, Ashley Gallion, Sharron Cox, Audra Gerlach, Shantel Adams is two into the 30s at 32, Nash Beach, Donna Overfield leaves the 60s behind for number 70, Jack Bishop, Sherry Walden, Pat Vickers, Jason Jordan.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Gloria Sumner (1984), C.R. and Carrie Brown, Bill and Oleta Dolen, Trent and Christie Eastman, Ted and Jamie Henry.
CHUCKLE: When Jim transferred to an Army unit in Germany, he tried putting his high-school German to use. Sitting across from a nicely dressed couple on a train, he initiated a conversation in German by asking for directions to a local shopping district. When he stopped talking, the woman looked at her husband and in a Southern drawl said, “Keep smiling, honey, and he’ll go away.”