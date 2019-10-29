Community News
INVITING: Ceredo-Kenova American Legion Post 93 is organizing its Veterans Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 9. Post members invite groups, organizations and/or individuals to participate. If interested, call the post, 304-453-6722, or Lee Jordan, 304-453-2444.
RECITAL: Sean Maxwell, former Marshall student and currently organist in the former Cistercian monastery of Baumgartenberg and Cloister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd in Austria, returns to Huntington to present an organ recital at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Donations are accepted.
REMEMBERING: The month of October nearly closes with Carolyn Byrd Williamson remembering her first husband and father of their four children, who passed away Oct. 29, 1998. Memories can brighten the lives from those we love.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music, directed by Dr. Solen Dikener and Molly Watson, presents “Brandenburg Gate — A Baroque Concert” featuring Christopher Hainsworth, harpsichordist/organist/titulaire of Beziers Cathedral, France, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Woodlands Retirement Community, as part of its Chamber Concert Series. Other participants include Wendell Dobbs, flute; Elizabeth Reed Smith, flute; Elizabeth Reed Smith and Kristen Alves, violin; Jan Jessee, viola; Solen Dikener, cello; and Connor Barebo, double bass. Another concert begins at noon Thursday, Oct. 31, at First Presbyterian Church.
INDUCTED: John S. Anderson was one of five community leaders recently joining 138 other people already inducted in the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame inside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena as he received the outstanding citizen award for his community service and being an ambassador to the region. He was recognized for community volunteerism and being president of the John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Club in Huntington for 15 years. Thanks for your work in that field and congrats on the award.
QUILTS: “Quilters Got Talent” is the theme of an exhibit by Westmoreland Quilt Blockers shown at Cabell County Public Library. The display continues through Oct. 31 — 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 am. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
TROMBONES: Marshall University School of Music presents MU Trombone Ensemble Concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Smith Music Hall. The event is free.
TRUNK-TREAT: A neighborhood “trunk or treat” is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Children of all ages are invited to dress in costume, collect candy and make spooky crafts. Free hot dogs and beverages are served. In case of inclement weather, activities move indoors.
KIDS’ CAMP: A fall kids’ camp hosted by Marshall Rec Center is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 25-27. Healthy Herd Youth Camp, open to ages 4-12, features games, activities, climbing and swimming. Bring lunch; a snack is provided. Early-bird registration closes Friday, Nov. 1, at $60 and $75 nonmembers. After Saturday, Nov. 2, the cost is $75 and $90 nonmembers. Before- and after-care options cost $10 nonmembers and free members. Contact www.marshall.edu/campusrec.
WING FLING: The annual wing fling with chicken wings and beer is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. The event features all-you-can-eat wings with sauces and dry rubs from Texas Roadhouse, DELTA by Marriott, SAVOR SMG Huntington and others. Beer sampling from more than 20 different breweries is offered for the first time. A wing-eating contest and more are available. Tickets are $25 or $40, VIP entry.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Morris, Howard McDaniel, Oct. 1; Jeff Ball, Oct. 2; Jakie Byrd, Oct. 3; Linda LeMaster, Oct. 4; Xytan McDaniel, Oct. 5; Ashlee Gallion, Oct. 6; Channing Jacobee McGuffin, brother to Jordan and Christopher Beach, Drake Kennedy, Teagan, Aeril and Carmie McGuffin, celebrated number 1, Oct. 22.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bob Johnson, Rod Whitt, Susan Kelz, Bob Marcum, Sarah McInerney, Lee Ann Parker, Lauren Hanna, Ashley Wise, Nancy McSweeney, Doug Black moves closer to number 70 at 68, Joseph Rogers, Elizabeth Bird, Andy Gardner, Sophie Bryant, Mary Durstein, Mackenzie Faith Davenport is 7, Bobby Clarkson, Emma Edwards, Olivia Hardin, Dr. Rodger Blake ends the 50s at 59.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Shannon Lawman, David and Rita Reynolds.
