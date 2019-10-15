Community News
DINNER: The annual Middle Eastern dinner prepared by Holy Spirit Orthodox Church is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the social hall, 1 Woodhaven Drive. The menu includes kibbeh, cabbage rolls, green beans in tomato sauce served over rice, salad and baklava. A la carte pastries, other Middle Eastern foods and Ethiopian dishes are also available. Advance tickets are $15 and $10 children or $20 at door. Contact Father John Dixon, 304-634-0411, or 304-634-2873; Suzanne Brody, 304-544-7728; or Eventbrite.com.
FRIEND: If the world was filled with more Christian men as Bob Bryant of Ceredo, it would certainly be a better place to live. Bob, retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years of service, blows out birthday candles Tuesday, Oct. 15. I count this sweet and kind friend twice when I’m counting my blessings. Prayers that this super guy enjoys a super day with many to follow.
OCTOBERFEST: The 32nd annual Buffalo Octoberfest featuring music, crafts, home-style food booths, apple butter making, free petting zoo and pony rides, inflatables and kids’ games and more is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Buffalo Shopping Center, near the Toyota plant.
STUDENTS: Five local students are among the approximate 392 new ones attending the fall semester at Marietta College. They include Colten Hall of Lavalette and Jaden Koren of Kenova, both graduates of Spring Valley High School majoring in biochemistry; Chloe Handley of Chesapeake, Ohio, graduate of Chesapeake High School majoring in petroleum engineering; Dillon Lunsford of Chesapeake, graduate of Chesapeake High School majoring in psychology; and Kaitlyn Ross of Chesapeake, graduate of Chesapeake High School.
BLUEGRASS: Southridge Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Mountaineer Opry, Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
96th: Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient, was back in the news as his 96th birthday celebration was conducted on his Oct. 2 birthday with more than 100 people attending. The retired U.S. Marine veteran was honored by officials and dignitaries, family and Marine friends. Congratulations Woody and hoping you will be blessed to make it to 100.
BALLET: Charleston Ballet presents “Coppelia” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Charleston Convention Center Theater. Tickets are $25 and $20 students/seniors.
LAUGH: What a joy to share a ‘belly’ laugh or two with one of the first friends I made when beginning employment with The Herald-Dispatch 40-plus years ago – Mary Hunter – as we reminisced about those fun days. Also known as Kathy Miller and/or Kathy Spence, founded Compassionate Friends for the Huntington area. She has not changed from the newspaper days and her visit made my day more enjoyable and one to remember.
CIRCUS: A Vampire Circus takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. The show features off-the-wall characters and incomparable acrobats set in an abandoned cemetery. Tickets range from $25 to $60.
COURSE: AARP offers an eight-hour “Smart Driver” course from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 22-23, at Huntington Internal Medicine Group. The introductory course may qualify participants for an automobile insurance discount if they have a safe driving record. A free lunch is provided the participants. The course costs $15 members or $20 nonmembers. Space is limited. To register, call Brenda Warren, 304-522-8032.
LUNCHEON: Huntington East High School Class of 1956 offers its regular luncheon at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Ponderosa, South Point, Ohio. Upon entering restaurant, ask cashier where group table is for this class event.
SYMPHONY: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 80th anniversary spectacular with Orion Weiss, pianist, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Charleston’s Clay Center, Maier Foundation Performance Hall. Tickets are from $15.50 to $63.50.
BEES: Bill and Margaret Reid of Reid’s Apiary in Wilgus, Ohio, continues classes for beginning beekeepers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 29, in the fellowship hall of South Point United Methodist Church. The cost is $50. Contact 740-643-2925 or reidapiary@bright.net.
CHUCKLE: A funeral procession made its way down the road. Six close family members were carrying the coffin between them. On top of the coffin was a fishing line, a net and some bait. A passer-by remarked: “He must’ve been a very keen fisherman.” “Oh, he still is,” remarked another, “He’s off to the river as soon as they’ve buried his wife.”
