HOPE: Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc. sponsors the 19th annual Celebration of Hope from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter Claver Parish Hall. Music, information, survivors’ recognition, refreshments and door prizes are featured. Other sponsors include West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, Save Our Sisters, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Huntington Alumnae Chapter, LINKS and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Call Rebecca Glass, women’s health coordinator, 304-529-0753, ext. 107.
GONE: Charles Adkins, brother to my mother, may be gone in body and mother’s memory may not grasp many things, but the memory of Uncle Charles’s birthday on Oct. 1 is instilled there. Although her health was failing when he became a resident at Wayne Continuous Care and couldn’t visit much in his last days, she misses him and talks about him often. Her love for him and his memory remains in her heart.
REUNION: Wayne High School Class of 1967 offers a get-together at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Buffalo Valley Baptist Church. The event is open to all classmates. Bring covered dish to share.
SALE: South Point Friends of the Library sponsors the annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at South Point Library.
ANIMALS: Rain or shine, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church offers a blessing of the animals and block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the church parking lot, 721 12th Ave. In case of rain, the event moves to the undercroft. Appetites are also welcome as the menu consists of German brats, Polish and smoked sausages, hot dogs, chips, iced tea, lemonade and water.
CHANGE: Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, Open Door Baptist Church changes its evening services to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Sunday morning service remains at 11 a.m. Dustin Clark is pastor of the church, 1900 Madison Ave.
PUMPKINS: More than 100 skilled artisans display juried crafts, exhibits and demonstrations during the annual Pumpkin Festival Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 3-6, at Pumpkin Park, Milton. Pumpkin-flavored foods, entertainment, living history encampment, apple butter making and more are available. Tickets are $8 Thursday-Friday and $10 Saturday-Sunday.
INSPIRATION: One of the most inspiring women I knew after becoming a Christian in the early 1970s becomes another year older Tuesday, Oct. 1. Dixie Bostic, mother of two beautiful and intelligent daughters, is being sent birthday wishes and prayers for many more celebrations to follow.
BOOKS: James Patterson, Salina Yoon, Orson Scott Card, Anthony Harkins, Meredith McCarroll and Denise Kiernan participate in the annual West Virginia Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at the Charleston Coliseum.
CLASS: A four-session “Creativity with Clay” class open to middle and high school students is available from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 6, through Nov. 3, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 4. There is no class on Oct. 27. Kathleen Kneafsey is teaching artist. The cost is $80; $110 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
SPEAKER: Joseph A. Slash, Marshall University alumnus who became president and chief executive officer of Indianapolis Urban League and son of the first African-American Cabell County Schools superintendent speaks at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by Huntington-Cabell Branch of the NAACP at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, Room BE-5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $300 table of eight. Call 304-529-4692.
100 YEARS: The 100th anniversary celebration of Tenth Avenue Church of God is Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6. Pastor Stewart Farley from Rhema Christian Center in Lewisburg, West Virginia, speaks at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cody and Sarah Frazier from West Virginia and Appalachian prayer networks, lead service and moderate time of prayer at 10 am. Saturday. Bishop Dan Hampton, Church of God state administrative bishop for West Virginia, speaks at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a dinner. The church pastor is Darrell Buttram.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Williams, Kayln Marinich, Margie Stone, Drew Wright leaves the 30s behind for number 40, Rachel Webb, Monica Marshall, Titus Sierson celebrates number 1, Blake Wilmink, Beth Praskwiecz, Rikki Meckstroth.
CHUCKLE: At dinner, a dad asked his kids about school. He turned to the oldest daughter, “How is your history paper coming along, dear?” “Well, it was hard at first. My history professor suggested that I use the internet for research, and it’s been very helpful,” she said. Surprised at the professor’s suggestion, the dad asked, “Oh really, how so?” “Yes, so far I’ve located seven people who will write it and sell it to me for a good price,” she answered.
