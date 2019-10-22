Community News
CRUISE-IN: It’s a different type of cruise-in … a trunk-or-treat free event taking place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Hamlin, West Virginia. The first 100 vehicles giving out candy receive a dash plaque. The top three best-decorated vehicles receive a trophy and prize. A costume contest for age groups 0-3, 4-6 and 7-12 is also available with prizes for best overall, scariest and most creative. Winners in each age group are awarded trophies and prize bags.
SPOOKTACULAR: Camden Park’s annual Halloween Spooktacular continues from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Attractions include more than 20 rides, haunted house, haunted hospital walk thru, haunted train ride, coulrophobia maze and more. Tickets are $16.99 Fridays and $19.99 Saturdays.
TUNNEL: Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel every Friday and Saturday in October at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93, across from Ironton Hills Shopping Center. The scary event begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26.
INDUCTED: A musician, educator, family man and devoted Huntington citizen was recently inducted into the Huntington Foundation Citizen Wall of Fame. The late David E. Becker was a lifetime and confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, was senior choir director and music and worship chairman. He also was a music whiz in Cabell County Schools. It’s a known fact that wife, Carolyn, and their children and grandchildren are proud of this great honor.
ANNIVERSARY: The ninth anniversary celebration of The Cause Inc. is scheduled for Oct. 26 at First Baptist Church, Burlington, Ohio. The theme is “Overcomers.” A fashion show sponsored by various local department stores is also featured.
RESIGNS: After 10 ½ years as pastor at Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Jamie Gump resigns as minister, effective Oct. 31. He and Carol will be missed from the congregation and community. Pastor Gump is being wished prayers for whatever follows in his ministry.
RECEPTION: The opening reception for Mr. and Mrs. R. Sterling Hall Present in Memory of Isabelle Gwynn Daine The Rivers: A Celebration of Life and Work on America’s Waterways – Watercolors by Daven Anderson takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Huntington Museum of Art. Admission is free.
ANGEL: Angels are said to spread cheer and light on their journeys. That is what one angel – Doris Wright – has done the time I have known her. The most giving, unselfish caring Christian friend has such a bright smile and uplifting personality that any room lights up when she enters. The former employee of Mountaineer Gas and retiree of American Electric Power adopted into my family celebrates becoming another year older Tuesday, Oct. 22, but one would never know it. May her day be as super as she is.
PERFORMANCE: As part of the 83rd annual Marshall Artists Series’ Baxter Series, ‘The Vowels of Success” presented by Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench, begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. A question-and-answer session follows. Tickets are $45 to $75.
THOUGHTS: October continues to be filled with sad memories for Carolyn Byrd Williamson. Tuesday, Oct. 22, marks the passing of her mother, Katherine Journell, in 2005, and her dad, Eldridge Journell in 1992 in Cleveland, Ohio. Thoughts are with her as she remembers her parents.
CHILI & WINGS: The sixth annual Fall Y’all Chili and Wing Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, West Virginia. Food tasting begins at 11 a.m. Sampling tickets are two for $1 or 12 for $5. Live music is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children may dress in Halloween outfits for a costume contest at Alban Arts Center. Free face painting for children is also available.
SHOWS: As part of C-K AutumnFest events, a craft show is from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 am. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at C-K Community Center. A tractor show is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mitch Stadium, followed by a cruise-in from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ceredo Plaza. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Other Saturday activities include kids’ events from noon to 5 p.m. at the plaza; canning contest, 11 a.m., C-K Elementary School; bake-off, 10 a.m., C-K Community Center; and Great Scarecrow scavenger hunt. Admission is by donation. Proceeds benefit the purchase and installation of new stadium lighting.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeff Neal, Herb Myers, Carole Ann Bradley, Frank Markun, Theresa Rapp, Rick Arigan, Candace Jefferson, Bobby Burgess, Zack Simpson, Jim Spurlock, Maggie Bradley, Ashley Roach, Dalvin Hawthorne is still in the 50s at 57, Eric Weaver, Patience Akers, Jaclyn Jones, Crista Hall, Ashlee Johnson, Sydnie Johnson, Neal Morrison celebrates number 62.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Paul Cooley and Kristi Weekly, Phil and Ruth Jenkins, Tracy and Teresa Foster, Clyde and Sharon Crawford, Joyce and Danny Graham, Jeff and Billie Jo Rowsey.
