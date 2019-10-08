Community News
JAZZY: Marshall University School of Music presents its Jazz Ensemble I in concert, “Celebrating 80 Years of Blue Note Records,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
MEET: Huntington East High School Classes 1952 and 1953 meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at South Point’s Ponderosa Restaurant.
PLAY: The play, “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson is shown from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Tickets, payable at door, are $20; $15 seniors and faculty; $7 ages 12 and youngers; and free to MU students with valid ID.
CONCERT: Two performances by MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series and Woodlands Chambers Series, directed by Dr. Solen Dikener, Dale Capehart and Molly Watson, are presented this week. One begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Woodlands Retirement Community. The second begins at noon Thursday, Oct. 10, at First Presbyterian Church. Admission is free.
LUNCHEON: Churches of the Greater Barboursville Area concludes the six-week lunch series from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church with “The Pure in Heart” as the topic. The event is free; however, donations are accepted to benefit Grace Food Pantry of Guyandotte United Methodist Church.
BABIES: A package for Tenny Crockett of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church came in twos as she became grandmother of twins Aug. 14. Aubrey Leann and Breanna Sue Bates were born to Sarah and Andrew Bates. Aubrey weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 ¼ inches long, while Breanna weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long. Denver Stevens and Janet Stevens also became grandparents in August. Daniel Ambrose Kohler, son of Amber and Shawn Kohler of Thurmon, Maryland, was born Aug. 31. Congratulations on these three angels.
HIKE: Take a hike … the fall hike is a family-friendly event with Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Museum of Art taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, as part of the Fall Wonders Hike seasonal series. The hike is approximately two miles on the nature trails at the museum, followed by apple cider, pumpkin treats and a nature-based craft. Halloween costume dress is encouraged. Contact Lauren Carte, GHRD recreation superintendent, 304-696-5954 or lcarte@ghprd.org; or Cindy Dearborn, director of education, HMOA, 304-529-2701 or cdearborn@hmoa.org.
LOCATION: Diane Mufson always makes me smile when I receive her emails. This one said “I always enjoy reading your column. I like your page 2 location.” Thanks Diane for your continued readership and support.
CONCERT: The fall concert series continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth, Ohio. Jazz Fridays presents the Marlin McKay Quartet. Call 740-354-5629.
SCARY: Fear on the Farm offers eight attractions – two haunted houses, three escape rooms, two motion-simulated rides and virtual reality experience – at its Winfield, West Virginia, location. Tickets range from $5 to $20 per attraction, with packages available.
FUNDRAISER: A “Hillbilly Ball” fundraiser takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The guest host is Coach Dan D’Antoni. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks are available. Dress is casual. Tickets are $100 with a complimentary hillbilly wine glass for guests. Sponsorship levels are also available. Contact Terry Deppner Hardin, 304-617-4285 or terrydeppner@gmail.com.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Linda Giles, Lee Ann Hill, David Clay, Samantha Ashworth, Dalena Adkins, Max Withers, Sept. 26; Cathy White, Rachel Turner, Edwin ReyesOporta, Nick Smith, Sept. 27; Bill Dingus, Barbara Winters, Sept. 28; Barbara Korstanje, Faye Miller, Sept. 29; Marilee Lewis, Sept. 30; Ron Pease, Arnie Werner, Jill Newman, Doris Sampson, Reid Carroll, Susan McClung, Ethan Rinehart, Tammy McCallister, Oct. 1; Helen Chaney, Katie Bell, Harold Poindexter, Carolyn Clonch, Jackson Fetty, Mark Black, Diana Fouty, Tia Daulton, Matt Turner, Kathy Hannan, Oct. 2; Clarice Kumlien, Rick Jones, Benjamin Taylor, Sally Whitt, Amy Klinestiver, Kristi Weekly, Oct. 3; Ann Newberry, Christopher T. Holley spent the last of his single numbers of 9, Lou Fischer, Pat Gwinn, Judy Meadows, Oct. 4; Charles Collins, Sue McCallister, Chase McKinney, Jill Stewart, Rob DeBoard, Loyce Johnson, Oct. 5; Derek Cunningham, Terry Perdue, Nancy Allman, Megan Carroll, Ashlee Gallion, Lorri Turman, Oct. 6.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: D.J. Black, Kara Gibson, Serra Journell begins the third teen year at 15, Colin McCreery, Ben Butler, Joey Lynd is still in the 50s at 52, Roxanne Fixer, Jeff Sawyers, David Nelson, Kay Perry, Janet Staggs, Norman Taylor, Nancy Carter, Ethan Kelly, Tyler Halstead, Kim Neville, Eleanor Mortimer, Charles Morris, Russ Lingenfelter, John Stinespring, Curtis Ball, Ceanna Rolfe, Jeremy Setliff, Annaleese Waugh, Henning Vauth, Carlous Adams, Anita Cunningham, Thamer Calhoun, Kelly Blake.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Morgan and Kelli Ferguson (2016), Stephen and Jennifer Hatten.
CHUCKLE: After having failed his exam in Logistics and Organization, a student confronted his lecturer about it. Joe asked, “Sir, do you really understand anything about the subject?” The professor answered “Surely I must. Otherwise I would not be a professor!” The student replied, “Great, then I would like to ask you a question. If you can give me the correct answer, I will accept my mark as is and go. If you however do not know the answer, I want you to give me an ‘A’ for the exam.” The professor agreed, “Okay, it’s a deal. So, what is the question?” The student asked, “What is legal, but not logical, logical, but not legal, and neither logical, nor legal?”
