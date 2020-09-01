Community News
FIRST: Nearly every family has a first. Buck and Cathy Conard of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church experienced theirs as they became first-time grandparents Aug. 4 when Sophia Catherine Jenkins arrived weighing in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 22 inches in length. Her parents are Matt and Elayna Jenkins of Bridgeport, West Virginia. May this little princess add much joy, happiness and love to the families.
LIST: Three Red House, West Virginia, residents and two from Scott Depot, West Virginia, graduated from West Virginia University and were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. They are Ashley Hernandez, international studies; Alyssa Rittinger, psychology; and Alaina Smith, agricultural and extension education, all of Red House. The Scott Depot students include Coltin Gore and Matthew Hancock, both accounting. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
GRADS: Ashland Community and Technical College recently recognized more than 800 graduates from the summer and fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters with these individuals: Kayla Renae Baisden, Benjamin Dillon (also named to President’s List) and Sherry Lynn Ramey, all of Crum; Eddie Matthew White of East Lynn; Austin Gage Anderson (also named to Dean’s List), Karin Jean Bailey, Brittany Dawn Berry, Sabrina Jane Booten, Adriana Bella Casdorph, Haley Andromeda Jones (also named to Dean’s List), Shelby Pack, Emily Marie Roman (also named to President’s List), Olen Randall Thompson and Steven Vanhoose, all of Fort Gay; Marissa Dawn Thompson, Shawn Nelson Porter (also named to President’s List), of Genoa; Candace Paige Parsley of Naugatuck; Brittany Taylor Pack of Prichard (also named to President’s List); Rhett Charles Lanier of Point Pleasant (also named to President’s List); Kaylie Breanna Andre of West Hamlin; and Ashton Summer Welker of Lavalette (also named to President’s List).
DINNER: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a baked steak dinner from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 4, at 540 31st St. Dinners are packed to go or to eat outside. The menu includes steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn or green beans, pasta salad or slaw, dessert and drink. The cost is $9; $4.50 ages 10 and younger. Delivery to shut ins is also available. Call 304-962-5291.
FIFTH: Five years down, which seems only a small milestone in their lives, but it’s a lifetime to go … Steve and Jessica Adkins Hensley celebrate five years as husband and wife Tuesday, Sept. 1. In their marriage, they share love, respect and togetherness. Jessica is my second-born niece. They are wonderful parents to their two sons. Congratulations on this fifth anniversary celebration. May God always keep you happy and together.
MARKET: Wild Ramp Mobile Market truck brings local food around the city of Huntington. It sets up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. three days a week at various locations: Wednesdays, First Church of the Nazarene, 321 30th St.; Thursdays, Community of Grace Church, 225 28th St.; and Fridays, Heritage Station, 210 11th St. A different meal kit weekly featuring fresh produce with recipes attached, along with value added products like maple syrup, jams, jellies and honey, are offered.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sara Adkins, Cara Adams, Ava Blake Meadows turns 8, Ryan Fraley, Ryan and Isabel Long, Michael Ginn, Caleb Mitchell, Thomas Gardner, Addison Webb, Doris Neal, Jeff Black, Clinton Burley, Doug Norton, Marie Lucas, Bob Carman.
CHUCKLE: A man went to the seafood counter at his local supermarket carrying a trout under his arm. “Do you make fish cakes?” the man asked the clerk at the counter. “Yes, we do,” said the clerk. “Great!” replied the man, “Because I need one for his birthday.”