LECTURE: Kermit Roosevelt III presents “The Nation That Never Was: Reconstructing America’s Story” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall of Erickson Alumni Center, as part of the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy. The free event is sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council and Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy. Admission is free.
ONE-OF-A-KIND: Diane Scarberry, special and dedicated friend to our family, is a one-of-a-kind, hard-working woman always taking time to help or visit with friends. Although rabbit hunting wasn’t involved during these visits, she has been with the family two times in less than a month, having a wonderful time playing cornhole and catching up on our missed times.
MEETING: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road. Hostesses are Executive Committee members. Agenda includes discussion of guest speakers for coming year and installation of new members. Contact Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
READER: Lois Edmonds of the Wayne County area recently emailed this note: “Thank you for your community page. I read it always.” She also reminded me that she lives across from the former Owens Rod and Gun Club, where my uncle, Doffice Adkins, used to work. And, she also knew my uncle Charles Adkins and his wife, Irene. Thanks for the reminder, Lois, and for continuing to be a reader of this column.
MUSICAL: “Mary Poppins Jr.” directed by Adam Bryan continues this weekend at Alban Arts Center, St. Albans, WV. The Broadway musical begins at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 15-16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Advance tickets are $15; $10 seniors and ages 12 and younger or $20 and $15 seniors and ages 12 and younger at the door. Contact www.AlbanTickets.com.
NEWBORN: Congratulations to Morgan and Andrew Ferguson on the birth of their baby boy, William Phillip Ferguson, born Aug. 31. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20.25 inches, he is grandson of Bret and Kay Hensley, all of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. May he always be found doing the Lord’s work and follow His will.
CONCERT: Moipei, a musical “tour de force” set of triplets (Mary, Maggy and Marta Moipei) from Nairobi, Kenya, performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $39; $36 seniors; and $25 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
FEATURED: Sept. 9 was a big day for Colton Tomblin, 9, of South Point, Ohio. The Rock Hill Elementary School student with Down Syndrome and son of Tara Tomblin was chosen to be on the JumboTron at Times Square during the annual National Downs Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation in New York City. After three years of trying, his photo was chosen from more than 2,400 individuals. Congratulations little buddy on this accomplishment and may the presentation bring many monetary donations to the cause.
COLLECTION: Gently used clothes and winter coats and furniture are being collected by Enslow Park Presbyterian Church for its coat giveaway from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the church. Contact Rodrigo Almeida, coordinator, EPPC Outreach Program, eppcoutreach@gmail.com.
AWARDED: The Area Agency on Aging District 7 in Rio Grande, Ohio, recently received the 2023 Aging Achievement Award from USAging for its “Porch Talk” program. This is one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members Porch Talk, the telephone reassurance/friendly chat service, was among 50 local aging programs receiving honors during the recent 48th annual Conference and Tradeshow in Salt Lake City, Utah. Debbie Gulley, RN, is AAA7 interim executive director and director of Care Management Services.
DINNER/SHOW: Murder and Merriment presents “The Great Huntington Raid!” murder mystery from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. The presentation is based on the September 1875 Robbery of Huntington Bank by Jesse James Gang. Suggested dress is casual. Prizes are awarded to one solving the mystery. Reservations are required. Tickets are $45. Contact 304-522-1244 or www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Roy, Caleb Merritt, Eve Nida, Kaylie Redman, Madison Vanover, Leo Gibson, Rebecca Wallace, Martha Bryant still in the 90s at 92, David Osborne is in the early stages of 80 at 82, Vickie Harbour, Jimmy Kessler, Barbara Martin, Josh Patterson, Shirley Lewis, Tucker Miller, Katherine Bryant, Eddie Jeffers is over 75 by one (76), Jamie Baugh, Jerry Hale turns 72, Crissie Jones, Ariana Hale, Josh Long.
CHUCKLE: A man working in an IT company became sick. He consulted many multi-facility hospitals but was sad as he still couldn’t get cured. His wife then advised, “Why don’t you consult a veterinarian?” He was shocked and screamed at her, “Are you mad?” She spoke softly, ‘Nothing happened to me ... It is you have a problem. You wake up early in the morning like a cock, take a half bath like a crow, eat something like a monkey, and then run to the office like a racehorse, there you work like a donkey, and you scream to your juniors like a wild bear, evening you reach home and bark at us like a dog, then you eat like a crocodile, at night you go to bed and sleep like a buffalo. That’s the reason why I asked you to meet a veterinarian.” The man just sat and gaped at her. The wife asked, “Now why are you looking at me like an owl?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
