GOSPEL: The Collingsworth Family, award-winning Christian group, performs the “Just Sing! Tour” concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets range from $20 to $50.
FAN: Kathy White of Milton and member of Lighthouse Baptist Church replacing me for the church newsletter several years ago is “a good friend that I never see and haven’t seen for years,” as her note said about me, and “that’s what I consider her.” On the day of the anniversary for her and her late husband, Darrell, she was having a hard day since it was the first one without him but reading this column that morning like she always does, made her feel better. And, Kathy, receiving your mailed note made me feel better as I’ve been having some rough, emotional days caring for my mother. You are a precious jewel — one sent to my circle of friends by God.
PARADE: Greenup Old-Fashion Days’ 56th annual parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The theme is “What Old Fashion Days Mean to Me.” Prizes are given for best decorated float with judging completed prior to the start of the parade. To participate in the parade, call 606-923-6281.
NAMED: Three Huntingtonians, two Wayne Countians and one Lincoln Countian were named to the summer president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. The summer term runs from May to August. Huntington residents are Theresa Nance, Summer Scott and Ashley Vickers. Wayne Countians include Cameron Queen and Kyrah Broviak. Joseph Justice of Branchland was also listed. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
SHIP TOURS: The LST 325, decommissioned 328-foot-long Landing Ship Tank from World War II, docks at Port of Ashland, 50 15th St., to offer tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 15-18, coinciding with Poage Landing Days opening ceremonies. Tours cost $10; $7.50 ages 6-17 children and free to World War II and Korea veterans, active service members and first responders with ID. After leaving Ashland, the ship travels to Charleston for tours from Sept. 28-Oct. 3. Poage Landing Days opens at noon Friday with children’s amusements and activities, arts and crafts, vendors and food, including music by Chain Reaction, Barry Frazee and Jason Mays Band, and FTC Wrestling and meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Saturday’s events include Southern Fried Cone Fest, skateboard race, circus shows, “Swinging with Elvis” by Lee Dean, AXIS, Griffin Mason and more. Sunday’s events include church service at 10 a.m., arts, vendors, Bended Knee and others.
91: Joe Mueller, a long term — if not the longest term — member of the parish of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, celebrates his 91st birthday Tuesday, Sept. 13. His big smile brightens people’s day, as does his storytelling. Here’s hoping this fine gentleman is blessed with upcoming days and years of good health, love and happiness.
MEET: VFW Post 9738 Ladies Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the post, 227 Main St. All members are invited to attend and support the work and programs for the veterans.
MISS FLAME: During Labor Day weekend’s “flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Ky., the Miss Flame Pageant was conducted at Boyd County Senior Center. Emma Lee Vinson, daughter of Donald and Janie Vinson of Flatwoods, Ky., is this year’s pageant’s Miss Flame 2023. Other winners include Libby Hope Davis, daughter of Randy and Lisa Davis of Rush, first-runner-up; Alexis Marie Russell, daughter of Harold and Amber Holley of Catlettsburg, second runner-up and most photogenic. Sophie Marie Worthington, daughter of Tiah Culbertson and Shannon Worthington of Raceland, is the Junior Miss Flame, followed by Jocelyn King, daughter of James and Lora King of Catlettsburg, first runner-up; Ava Kazee, daughter of Selena Bryan and Mark Kazee of Catlettsburg, second runner-up and most photogenic.
FAIR: A forestry fair with family-friendly presentations, sponsored by Wayne National Forest, is Saturday, Sept. 16, at Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area, Pedro, Ohio. Presentations are offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Smokey the Bear and Woodsy Owl are available for photos, as well as a crew of firefighters and fire engine.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jo E. Wagner, Brian Casto, Susan Sullivan, Ginger Mundell, Norma Bowe Brown spins the last of the 80s at 89, Jeffrey Dixon Byrd is one over 60 (61), Dusty Mills, Beverley Mueller, Susan Dillard, Chris McMahon, Sam Denning, Tabatha Baire, John Browne, Betsy Byus, Faye Meeks, Joe Wyatt.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tim and Jami Edin (2008).
CHUCKLE: A young man called his mother and announced excitedly that he had just met the woman of his dreams. Now what should he do? His mother had an idea: “Why don’t you send her flowers, and on the card invite her to your apartment for a home-cooked meal?” He thought this was a great strategy and arranged a date for a week later. His mother called the day after the big date to see how things had gone. “The evening was a disaster,” he moaned. “Why, didn’t she come over?” asked his mother. “Oh, she came over, but she refused to cook,” answered the young man.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
