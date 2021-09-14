RALLY: First Presbyterian Church offers a Rally Day Sunday, Sept. 19, to restart its fall programs. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. with church worship following at 10:45 a.m. Mask wearing is required and safe distancing is encouraged. Livestream is available on YouTube or Facebook at 10:45 a.m.
TWO: Vero Floe Dailey of Ona is blessed with two celebrations this week — she celebrates a birthday Tuesday, Sept. 14, and her 59th wedding anniversary with husband, Roger, Wednesday, Sept. 15. May her special days be filled with laughter, love, good memories, excellent health and continued happiness.
WRITER: Cynthia Mendenhall, nonfiction writer and entertaining speaker, certified Christian Life coach and survivor of an ambush divorce, speaks during the Ohio University Southern’s Writers Series at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, via Zoom meeting. To join the meeting, contact Barbara Costas-Biggs, costas@ohio.edu or 740-533-4649.
BAPTIZED: Elizabeth Adkins was welcomed into the faith community and recently baptized at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church She is daughter of Collin Adkins and Elizabeth Mayes. Godparents are Michael and Isabella Mayes.
RACE: And, the race is on ... Greg Chandler Frame and Body Season Championships are decided Saturday, Sept. 11, at Ona Speedway. Racing begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 ages 15 and older; $5 ages 11-14; and free for ages 10 and younger. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 18.
OVER 30: Zachary Scott Boling, motocross rider as a youngster until he suffered broken bones from an accident and was in a body cast for months, was a kind and loving kid. The son of Chris Boling of Huntington and Cathy Porter of Barboursville celebrates his 31st birthday Tuesday, Sept. 14. My first great-nephew and Mother’s first great-grandson is now a dad to two sons and a daughter expected in the near future. May Zach find true happiness, love, fond memories and a deeper desire to spend time with family.
SPEAKER: The Rev. Rex Howe, 2006 graduate of Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio, and the college’s sixth president, speaks for an event hosted by Ironton Area Ministerial Association at noon Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 506 Margaret St.
GRADS: Ashley Spence of Branchland, West Virginia, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in child development in August from West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The Lincoln County resident earned a 3.50 to 3.749 grade point average. Madison Hatfield of Gallipolis Ferry in Mason County, West Virginia, received an associate’s degree in general education.
CLASSES: Huntington Museum of Art offers eight sessions of “Painting with Lisa Walden,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15. “Watercolor,” open to all skill levels ages 18 and older, is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 3. The cost is $195 or $225 nonmembers. “Evening Oil Painting,” open to all skill levels from age 18 and older, is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16, through Nov. 4. The cost is $190 or $220 non-members. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
THOUGHTS: Tuesday, Sept. 14, marks the second year that Charlotte Nadine “Nickie” Cyrus of Barboursville has spent a birthday in heaven. This year, this precious Christian friend would be 79 years young. Thoughts of her kind and sweet smile and meek spirit often flood my mind. I continue to miss her sweet emails.
BB&B: The second Bluegrass, Brats and Brews Festival opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Featured are Cleverlys, Coal Grove Hollow Boys and Turning Ground. Tickets are $19.99 to $39.99.
FESTIVAL: The 40th annual Barboursville Fall Fest featuring carnival rides, beauty pageants, exhibits, parade and other activities is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 15-18, on the old Sadler Field. Contact https://www.facebook.com/BvilleFallFest/ or 304-733-1500.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Karen Turman, Richard Lee, Jax Anderson, Robbie Parsons, Charla Hardy, Gene Weekley, John Knight, Tanya Morton is in early 50s at 53, Skylar Mae Meadows turns 4, Loma Williamson, Tonya Duvall chapman closes in on number 60 but short by two (58), Lois Cloke, Wes Alexander, Heath Scarberry, Kent Willis, Jack Steel, Christina Morabito.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Don and Jane Collins, David and Malinda Shanklin.
CHUCKLE: A stockbroker was cold calling about a penny stock and found a taker. “I think this one will really move,” said the broker. “It’s only $1 a share.” “Buy me 1,000 shares,” said the client. The next day the stock was at $2. The client called the broker and said, “You were right. Give me 5,000 more shares.” The next day the client looked in the paper and the stock was at $4. The client ran to the phone and called the broker, “Get me 10,000 more shares.” “Great!” said the broker. The next day the client looked in the paper and the stock was at $9. Seeing what a great profit he had in just a few days, the client ran to the phone and told the broker, “Sell all my shares!” The broker asked, “To who? You were the only one buying that stock.”