GOLF: The annual golf tournament hosted by Putnam County Chamber of Commerce begins with registration at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Hurricane, West Virginia. Registration for a four-person team is $650 for members, $700 nonmembers and $175 single player. Early registration is recommended. The format for the tournament is a scramble with tee time at 10 a.m. Prizes are awarded. A dinner and awards reception are also available. Contact 304-757-6510 or chamber@putnamcounty.org
ELECTED: R. Calvin Damron II, owner of Henderson Insurance Co. in Hurricane, West Virginia, for six years was recently elected as a new member of the board of directors for Huntington Federal Savings Bank. A Marshall University graduate in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in finance, he has worked at various banks. He is also serving a four-year term as an elected member of the Putnam County Board of Education. He and wife, Kristi, are parents of Carter, student at West Virginia University, and Caroline, student at Hurricane High School.
CONCERT: Ironton aLive’s Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues with The Wild Son of Portsmouth, Ohio, performing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Depot Square. Guests must bring a chair, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
LISTED: Putnam County graduates named to the President’s List at West Virginia University for the spring semester include Hannah Clatworthy, public health, and Joseph Snyder, business, both of Culloden; Margaret Smith of Given, computer engineering; Jenna Adams, industrial engineering; Lauren Adams and Margaret Buchanan, nursing; Alik Assi, neuroscience; Lauren Bane, dental hygiene; Annmarie Bevins, Sophie Trosclair, Karlee Edwards and Haley O’Neal, elementary education; Jeffrey Boggess, advertising and public relations; Emmelia Braun, Jacob King and Nathaniel Dunham, biology; Kyle Casto and Dalton Geter, aerospace engineering; Madeline Dawson, pre-communication sciences and disorders; Jack Fuentes, accounting; Anna Gordon, finance; Jeremiah Jordan, international studies; Kryzstof Kudlak, engineering track 1; Adam Lambert, horticulture; Sara Lusher, environmental geoscience; Joseph Matusic, biochemistry; Christian Meffert, journalism; Jaxon Miller, history; Natalie Neville, exercise physiology; Miranda Signorelli, psychology; Hannah Sims, music education, all of Hurricane. To be named to the list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
EXHIBIT: “Legacy: The Walter Gropius Master Artist Program” is exhibited through Jan. 17, 2021, at Huntington Museum of Art. The event exhibits contemporary work added to the permanent collection by nationally and internationally known artists who have participated in this program of workshops, lectures and exhibits for nearly three decades. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
51 YEARS: David “Dave” and Susan “Susie” Samuels Peyton of Huntington didn’t make it to their 51st wedding anniversary Sept. 15 as Dave suddenly passed away Sept. 2 at age 76. He had been recuperating for awhile following unexpected back surgery. The long-time Herald-Dispatch columnist exercising his sense of humor held other positions as well, including opinion page editor of the former Huntington Advertiser. He was a giant to many and enjoyed folks disagreeing with him on some topics. Dave, a member of the 1937 Flood, was a great musician and father to one son, David Jr. We mourn for his family during this unexpected loss, but remember how he leaned back in his chair, scratched his head and began typing his next column. There will be no more new columns from this gifted writer but memories of many already written ones — some award winning — remain in the lives of many.
