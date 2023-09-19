NEW ARRIVAL: Thomas Drew “TD” Carter was welcomed into the world Aug. 24. He is the newborn son of Chris and Erin Carter and little brother of Keeley Carter. He is also grandson of Tom and Susan McComas, Susie and the late Drew Carter and great-grandson of Gene Caldwell, all of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Ona. May this little prince keep blessing the families and grow up to trust in the Lord.
FASHION SHOW: “Fashion Renaissance: A Celebration of Resilience” presented by VC Boutique takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Cellar Door and Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave. Featured are spirits, fall fashions, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction. The cost is $100. Proceeds benefit CONTACT Rape Crisis Center of Southwestern West Virginia. To pay by check without additional fees, contact Melinda Perron at asstdir@contacthuntington.com or 304-523-3447.
PRINCIPAL: Zacc Russell, Fairland High School and Marshall University graduate, is the new principal at Symmes Valley High School. Starting his teaching career as a social studies teacher at Fairland, he also taught three years in Chesapeake district and served as assistant principal at Chesapeake Middle School.
FAMILY DAY: Students and family members may attend Family Day from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ohio University Southern, Shafer courtyard, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton. Food, music and games are available.
LISTED: Erin Vilseck of Huntington was one of 12,487 students enrolled during the spring semester at The University of Alabama named to the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Congratulations on this accomplishment. This number also included the dean’s list at the Tuscaloosa university.
PROGRAM: The fall session of “Feed Your Faith” programs coordinated by Feed Your Faith Team of the Lawrence County Catholic Community begin Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2102 S. 3rd St., Ironton. A freewill donation dinner is served at 6 p.m. A presentation, “Eucharistic Revival ...”, is given by Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer, V.F. Pastor, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Other dinners/presentations are available Wednesdays, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.
PRAYERS: “Good morning, Bill, I love you!” It was recently brought to my attention that a very precious friend whom I have known since the early 1970s has been having health issues and may be undergoing a surgery in the near future. Bill Keyser of Salt Rock, husband, dad and granddad, is being thought about and prayed for. God is good so keep trusting Him.
GOSPEL: The Best of the Collingsworth Family with Triumphant Quartet takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25, $30, $35 and $50. Both are award-winning gospel music groups.
MISS WEST VIRGINIA USA: This year’s winner was crowned in July at the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts in Buckhannon. Winning the title was Nevaeh Harmon, a Charleston native pursuing a pre-med degree at Marshall University with the intention of applying to Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She is also in the Society of Black Scholars at MU and plans to give up her student body vice president role to give more time to the pageant. In 2022, she also competed for her first time ever and placed in the top 10. Congratulations Nevaeh, have a rewarding journey.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carol Pitkin, Evalee L. Kyger, R.O. Robertson Jr, Ella B. Wagner, Emma Mannon, Mark Baker, Nick Elkins, Cade Picklesimer, Shelby Riddle, Jacob Watson, Tevin Gillette, Deborah Stivers-Dzierzak, Lisa Lucas, Elizabeth McGuffey, Joann Whitehead, Stephanie Bumgardner,
CHUCKLE: On the first day at the resort, Louis and his wife decided to hit the beach. When he went back to their room to get something to drink, a hotel maid was making the bed. He grabbed the cooler and was on his way out when he paused and asked, “Can we drink beer on the beach?” “Sure,” the maid said, “but I have to finish the rest of the rooms first.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
