NEW ARRIVAL: Thomas Drew “TD” Carter was welcomed into the world Aug. 24. He is the newborn son of Chris and Erin Carter and little brother of Keeley Carter. He is also grandson of Tom and Susan McComas, Susie and the late Drew Carter and great-grandson of Gene Caldwell, all of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Ona. May this little prince keep blessing the families and grow up to trust in the Lord.

FASHION SHOW: “Fashion Renaissance: A Celebration of Resilience” presented by VC Boutique takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Cellar Door and Le Bistro, 905 3rd Ave. Featured are spirits, fall fashions, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction. The cost is $100. Proceeds benefit CONTACT Rape Crisis Center of Southwestern West Virginia. To pay by check without additional fees, contact Melinda Perron at asstdir@contacthuntington.com or 304-523-3447.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

