The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

MUSIC: Marshall University School of Music presents “Baroque and Beyond,” featuring Wendell Dobbs, flute; Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; Solen Dikener, cello; and Henning Vauth, harpsichord; at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Jomie Jazz Forum. Guest artists include Kristen Alves, violin, and Bernard Di Gregorio, viola. Admission is free. The concert is sponsored by School of Music and the College of Arts and Media.

BABY WINNERS: During Labor Day weekend’s ‘flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Ky., winners in baby categories of the Miss Flame Pageant were named at Boyd County Senior Center. Carley Grace Moore, daughter of Michael and Kayla Moore of Catlettsburg, was winner and most photogenic in the birth to 6 months, girls, division. Nora Cottle, daughter of Tiffany Travis and Douglas Cottle of Catlettsburg, was first runner-up; Briar Emmaline Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland, was second runner-up.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you