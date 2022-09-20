MUSIC: Marshall University School of Music presents “Baroque and Beyond,” featuring Wendell Dobbs, flute; Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; Solen Dikener, cello; and Henning Vauth, harpsichord; at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Jomie Jazz Forum. Guest artists include Kristen Alves, violin, and Bernard Di Gregorio, viola. Admission is free. The concert is sponsored by School of Music and the College of Arts and Media.
BABY WINNERS: During Labor Day weekend’s ‘flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Ky., winners in baby categories of the Miss Flame Pageant were named at Boyd County Senior Center. Carley Grace Moore, daughter of Michael and Kayla Moore of Catlettsburg, was winner and most photogenic in the birth to 6 months, girls, division. Nora Cottle, daughter of Tiffany Travis and Douglas Cottle of Catlettsburg, was first runner-up; Briar Emmaline Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland, was second runner-up.
FESTIVAL: Ironton aLive sponsors the sixth annual Ohio River Wine and Art Festival celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Towne-Place Suites by Marriott, Ironton. Ticket sales are available at www.irontonalive.com.
SELECTED: Madelin Toy, Cabell Midland High School graduate in 2018 and Glenville State University student studying history, political science and criminal justice with concentrations in administration of justice and field forensics, has begun a six-month tenure at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., as part of the Disney College Program. The Ona resident has been a member of the university’s Acrobatics and Tumbling Team four years. The Disney internship concludes in January 2023.
LECTURE: The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series features Lawrence Norden, Esq., at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The topic, “How False Claims About the 2020 Election Changed U.S. Election Law and Could Impact the Future of American Democracy”, is presented by Norden, senior director, Elections and Government Program, Brennan Center for Justice, New York University School of Law.
FIRST: Words of love and comfort are being sent to Mrs. Chris (Marsha) McGuffin of Huntington as Tuesday, Sept. 20, would have been her mother’s 95th birthday, but she moved to her heavenly mansion Feb. 5, 2022. Norma Lena Clark Adkins was also a loving and caring mother of two sons, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She retired from American National Rubber and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. During this first birthday without her mother, may memories be many, love remain strong in the hearts and her presence be felt.
BOOK SALE: Ironton Friends of the Library hosts its fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at Ironton Branch Library. Donations in good condition may be dropped off at the branch library up to Thursday, Sept. 22.
LISTED: Felicia Frye of Barboursville was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Profession in Athens for the spring semester. To achieve this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
OPEN HOUSE: A free informational Docent Open House offered by Huntington Museum of Art is available from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at HMA. The event is open to shoe interested in becoming volunteer art and nature tour guides. Refreshments are served. Contact Cindy Dearborn, director of education, cdearborn@hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
LATE WISHES: Michael Meadows wishes to wish another forever friend belated birthday greetings. Ricarda Dillon celebrated a birthday Sept. 16. Here’s hoping it was a super day with many to follow.
TICKETS: Three local individuals — Kathy Cosco, Patricia Proctor and Giles Snyder — are inducted into Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame this year. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Don Morris Room at Marshall University Memorial Student Center. Hors d’oeuvres are served. Tickets are $50, including appetizers, at http://bit.ly/sojmc22.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harold Bennett, Linda Hankins, Jeff Rowsey, Mary Russell, Jill Briggs with The Herald-Dispatch, Richard Crank, Jeff Wise, Christie Eastman, Nancy McComas.
Jack Rash, Albert Jarrell, Billy Rutherford, Cathy Harshbarger, Eric McKinney, Linda Hood, Deanna Tarter, Amber Biederman.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Amy Howat, Dan and Whitney Norton.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
