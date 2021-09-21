NAMED: Four full-time students at Southern New Hampshire University earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above to be named to the President’s List for the summer 2021 semester. They include Paul Schwartz and James Artis, both of Ironton, Ohio; Andrew Morrison of South Point, and Nicole Orta of Proctorville.
CANCELED: The 50th anniversary celebration for the River Valley Child Development Services, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, is canceled due to COVID-19 spread. Contact Jackelyn.N.Johnson@wv.gov.
30th: What do you get when you join the lead credentialing coordinator at Cabell Huntington Hospital and a retired employee from State Electric with many years’ service? It’s a special couple celebrating a 30th wedding anniversary. Although the actual anniversary is Tuesday, Sept. 21, Tim and Maureen Effingham of Ona went to Jamaica in April to celebrate early. The Effinghams, who walk the neighborhood from time to time, are wonderful neighbors and are being wished a super day and year of happiness, love, fond memories, good health and continued blessings.
BANK IT: Putnam County Bank recently opened its new branch at 500 E. Main St., in front of Perry Morris Square, Milton. Kelly Shaw is manager and Margie White is loan officer. The conference room honors Boyd L. Meadows, well-known community leader and former bank director. The lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call 304-562-9931 or https://www.putcobk.com.
WINNERS: Baby winners in the Miss Flame Pageant conducted in late August in Catlettsburg include Wrenley McGuire, birth to 6 months, daughter of Sahara McGuire of Coal Grove; Adelynn Harris, 7-12 months, daughter of Jimmie and Hannah Harris of Ironton, Ohio, and Raven Risner, runner-up, daughter of Daryan Baker and Dakota Risner of Ashland; Kamryn Honaker, 7-12 months, son of Adam and Tesah Honaker of Catlettsburg; Nina Henderson, 13-24 months, daughter of Maddison Jones and Shayla Henderson of Ashland; Kholee McKenzie, first runner-up, daughter of Chris McKenzie and Kloma Watts, also of Ashland; and Everly McKee, second runner-up, daughter of Charles and DesaRae McKee of Russell; Oakleigh Harris, 25-35 months, daughter of Jimmie and Hannah Harris of Ironton Trypp Christian was People’s Choice Award Winner, Baby Division; Evan Boggs was People’s Choice Award Winner Miss Division. Photogenic winners were Jasmine Webb, Toby Porter, Sidney Ash, Madison Ash, Joelene Clere, Raven Risner and Nina Henderson.
A-MAZE-ING: Cooper Family Farms in Milton offers its annual corn maze from noon to 5 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. Reservations for Monday through Thursday are available. Admission is $8 ages 4 and older; and free ages 3 and younger. Haunting admission is $12. Contact 304-634-1722 or http://www.cooperfamilyfarms.net.
THEATRICAL EVENT: The first event in the Theater Series presented by Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc. is “An Evening with C.S. Lewis” starring David Payne. It begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Charleston Theater. Tickets are $60.
17th: Run, Brooklyn, run … Brooklyn Osburn of Kenova has five home runs this summer as she is a pitcher/utility player for Lady Timberwolves and Outlaws travel softball team. The Spring Valley High School junior and daughter of Mick and Tammy Osburn remains in her teens as she celebrates number 17 Tuesday, Sept. 21. The blue-eyed brunette has been a cheerleader, volleyball player and other athletic participant and has an older sister, Byrn. Along with her Nana, Peg Osburn, who is very proud of this youngster,
BROTHER? He is the closest to a brother without being one — my first cousin, Larry Joe Vinson of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Branchland, West Virginia, and graduate of Guyan Valley High School in the early 60s, has been the brother I never had. Always there for me, he celebrates his 73rd birthday Tuesday, Sept. 21.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joshua Eastman, Lauren Blatt, Kathy Yarbrough, Tracie Murphy, Greg Sowards, Larry Thaxton, Todd Wilson, Amy Browning, Tom Cleveland, Dean Bruce, Brayden Hill, Teressa Johnson, Ben Wilson, Lois Hamrick, Charlotte Ingram, Greg Davidson, Caleb Dean Adams, Terry Polen, Brooks Rich, Garland Knapp, fine gentleman neighbor to Sue King, turns 90, Nancy Mitchell, Leslie Freeman, Davis Porterfield, Emily Wallace, Bill Hall.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Barry and Judy Armstrong, Rusty and Joyce Surface, Scott Stevens and Helen Hatten (2004).
CHUCKLE: Bob is a favorite conductor among commuters on the Long Island Railroad. He has great rapport with the regulars, but occasionally runs into a problem rider. One passenger, for instance, seemed irritated at having to hand over his ticket to be punched. “Where are you going today?” Bob asked, smiling. “Well, what does the ticket say?” replied the traveler sarcastically. “Um, it says you’re on the wrong train,” Bob informed him. “What am I supposed to do now?” asked the flustered passenger. Returning the punched card, Bob replied calmly, “Ask the ticket.”