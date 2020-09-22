Community News
GRADS: Five Scott Depot, West Virginia, residents and seven from Winfield graduating from West Virginia University for the spring semester include Kayla Bailey, business administration; Jaret Brown, biochemistry; Katherine Bryant, athletic training; Grace Burchett, general business; and Joe Hare, medicine. Those from Winfield include Noah Barker, multidisciplinary studies; Kaitlin Lewis and Haley Litton, occupational therapy; Kalyn McCray and Cortney Stauffer, exercise physiology; Hannah Williams, professional pharmacy; and Megan Wilson, safety management.
YOGA: The annual “All Aboard the Yoga Motive” sponsored by the Brown Dog Yoga Crew takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Shops at Heritage Station. Four sessions are available — two at 10 a.m. and two at 11 a.m. The event, socially distanced at 25 people per session, costs $25. Proceeds benefit local charities supporting health and wellness initiatives in the Tri-State. To sign up, visit https://www.browndogyoga.com/huntington-wv.
READER: Diana Archer recently sent this email, “I enjoy reading your articles.” Thanks Diana, your comment was encouraging and made me smile.
MAZE: “Lost in Liberty” is the theme for this year’s eight-acre corn maze at Cooper Family Farms in Milton. No public shuttles are available from the parking lot to the maze. The maze is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 1. Admission is $8 ages 4 and older; free for ages 3 and under. Admission to the “Field of Screams” Haunted Maze is $12. Masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing is encouraged.
MEMBER: Andrew Johnson became a new member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville Aug. 23. His wife, Kristin, who holds membership in the Roman Catholic Church, was present with him. May Andrew continue walking with the Lord and doing His work.
EDUCATIONAL: Heritage Farm and Museum offers a fun and educational themed day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. This week’s theme is “Look Inside Animal Habitats.” Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and over; $8 ages under 17; and free ages 2 and younger.
STUDENT: Jarred Carter, a Marshall University senior majoring in computer sciences with a minor in Spanish, is one of five students receiving a Gilman-McCain Scholarship to study abroad. He is an advisory council member for MU Society of Black Scholars and plans to become a cybersecurity analyst or programmer. This scholar received up to $5,000 to apply toward his study with the Spanish Language and Culture Program in Madrid, Spain.
SALE: The Adriaunna Paige Foundation is moving from its current location, 540 31st St., and offers a sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 25-26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. A concession stand also sells nachos, chips, drinks and baked goods. Proceeds fund a Halloween and Christmas party for the angels. Call April, 304-962-5291.
MINISTER: It is unknown the total number of souls the late Rev. Truman Adkins led to the Lord or encouraged during his ordained ministry beginning in 1957, but he definitely was an awesome country preacher assisting any hour and in any way. He went home to be with the Lord Sept. 22, 2007, at age 86 and continues to be missed throughout the land.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kim Jones, Vickie Short, Sara Tschop, Tim Dillon, Jean Calhoun, Margie Billups, Lauren Duespohl, Danny Harshbarger, Randy Yoho, Virgil Kelly, Kathy Meadows, Richard Horton, Anna Phillips, Paul Cox, Garry Ramey is still in the 50s at 57, Sara Cancel, Bill Hall, Mitch Farrar, Danielle McCallister, Sarah Lehewe, John Riffe, Linda Adkins spins the last of the 50s at 59, Hilliary Townsend.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Donna Rumbaugh, Mark and Renee Kessinger, Dusty and Debbie Mills (1978).
CHUCKLE: The minister announced that admission to a church social event would cost $6 per person. “However,” he said, “if you’re over 65, the price will be $5.50.” From the back of the congregation, a woman shouted, “Do you really think I’d give you that information for only 50 cents?”