POP CULTURE: Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 28-30, at the Barboursville mall. Vendors sell comics, toys, records and collectibles. Autograph signings are offered throughout the show. A costume contest is offered Saturday.
NEWBORN: Tim and Megan Keep became new parents of a daughter, Nora Jean, born Aug. 26. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She is the granddaughter of Steve and Stacy Morrison of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little newborn princess bring joy, happiness and love to the families.
RECITAL: Marshall University’s School of Music in the College of Arts and Media presents a cello-piano duo recital featuring Solen Dikener, cello, and Johan Botes, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Smith Recital Hall. Admission is free.
NAMED: Tybenn Sturm, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was recently named to the dean’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the spring semester. Students receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to this list.
BOOKS: The annual fall book sale continues through Thursday, Sept. 29, at Barboursville Public Library’s downstairs meeting room. The sale is conducted during regular library hours. Prices are $1 hardbacks; 50 cents for paperbacks and DVDs.
LISTED: Three Milton residents were named to the dean’s list at West Virginia University in Morgantown for the spring semester. They are Jacob Dial, fashion, dress and merchandising; Regan Swan, agribusiness management; and Sienna Weeks, multidisciplinary studies/BMdS. To be named to this list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
BELIEVING: Jeremy Camp, American contemporary Christian music singer/songwriter, brings his “I Still Believe Tour” to Ashland this weekend. The concert, also starring 22-year-old Katy Nichole, begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Paramount Arts Center.
FRIEND: “Go ahead and make my day.” That’s what Lillian “Lil” Narcise, of Huntington, did in mid-August as she mailed me a birthday card. We hadn’t heard from this longtime and dedicated friend for some time and were getting concerned about her as she seldom goes a long period without checking in through her “card ministry.” Once again, this precious lady came to the rescue of my family’s worried thoughts. Thanks for the card and your cherished friendship.
WRITER: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University sponsors “Writers’ Harvest” featuring Sara Henning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Drinko Atrium. Sara is an award-winning poet and author of “Burn” and “View from True North,” both of Southern Illinois University Press, and “Terra Incognita” (Ohio University Press). A suggested donation of two or three nonperishable food items are appreciated for admission. Proceeds benefit hunger relief at Facing Hunger Foodbank.
RETIRED: With 29 years’ service as a policeman, which was something he dreamed about since second grade, Huntington Police Chief Capt. Larry Zimmerman recently retired and was honored with a ceremony attended by family members — wife, Penny, and sons, Larry, 31, Derek, 28, and Jared, 16. He was promoted from lieutenant to captain July 2021. The captain’s day of honor also revealed that Huntington Mayor Steve Williams signed off as Sept. 9 being “Captain Larry Zimmerman Day” in Huntington. He was also given a distinguished service award. Although there will be no more call-outs with badge 259, his work ethic, love for his job, and yearning to stop crime and continue safety will always be remembered by many knowing him. A salute and thank you to this captain for what he has done since 1993.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andy Johnson, Doris Shirley, Angela Lipinski, James H. Rife, Dominick Barham, Neil Arneson, Lisa Daniels, Lois Merritt, Pam Mayes, Lori Ann Hawks leaves her 40s to try No. 50, Hope Elizabeth Gunter heads on up to No. 24, Denny Woolfolk, Fanny Keyser, Lexie Ratcliff, Gary Ross, Monika Jackson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Chuck and Stephanie Adkins celebrate No. 9.
CHUCKLE: A 72-year-old Edgar recently picked a new primary care physician. After two visits and exhaustive lab tests, the doctor said Edgar was doing “fairly well” for his age. A little concerned about that comment, Edgar couldn’t resist asking the doctor, “Do you think I’ll live to be 80?” The doctor asked, “Well, do you smoke or drink beer?” “Oh no,” Edgar replied, “I’ve never done either.” Then the doctor asked, “Do you eat rib-eye steaks and barbecued ribs?” Edgar said, “No, I’ve heard that all red meat is very unhealthful.” “Do you spend a lot of time in the sun, like playing golf?” the doctor asked. “No, I don’t,” Edgar replied. Then the doctor asked, “Do you gamble, drive fast cars or run around with women?” “No,” Edgar said, “I don’t do any of those things.” The good doctor looked at Edgar and said, “Then why the heck do you want to live to be 80?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
