The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

POP CULTURE: Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 28-30, at the Barboursville mall. Vendors sell comics, toys, records and collectibles. Autograph signings are offered throughout the show. A costume contest is offered Saturday.

NEWBORN: Tim and Megan Keep became new parents of a daughter, Nora Jean, born Aug. 26. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She is the granddaughter of Steve and Stacy Morrison of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little newborn princess bring joy, happiness and love to the families.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you