FUNDRAISER: Best carving skills of local surgeons and chefs are used at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, outside The Market in downtown Huntington for the inaugural Huntington Children’s Museum Pumpkin Carving Contest. Contestants pay $5 for an extra minute, up to an additional 60 minutes. Proceeds go toward building a children’s museum in the city. Once completed, votes for the best pumpkins are made with donations. The winner is crowned at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Pumpkin House, where Ric Griffith, owner of the Kenova house, is emcee.
LISTED: Wesley Cornelius and Haley Armstrong, both of Huntington, were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer semester. Full-time students earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to this list.
JOBS EVENT: OhioMeansJobs and ILCAO host a Pop Up! Shop featuring local job information, community resources, resume assistance and more from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Family Medical Centers, Chesapeake, Ohio.
PARTICIPATED: Jade Daniels of Hurricane, West Virginia, senior dance major at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, participated in the “60 x 60 x 60” dance concert conducted earlier this month. This was the first dance concert of the year at the university.
MISSING: Tuesday, Sept. 28, would have been the birthday of my eldest sister, Linda Adkins Hoover. She would have begun the first year over the 70-mark at 71, but she is not in our midst to celebrate this special occasion. Linda was suddenly taken from this life in August 2002 in a fatal traffic accident as she was traveling to church that Sunday morning. There are lots of memories of growing up as she taught, loved and supported her two younger sisters. This mother of two adult daughters with children and even grandchildren of their own continues to be missed every day.
INDUCTEES: Five local business leaders have been inducted into Marshall University Business Hall of Fame Lewis College of Business Brad D. Smith Schools of Business. They include Chris Cline, founder of Foresight Energy (posthumously); Thomas J. Obrokta Jr., president and CEO, Encova Insurance; Robert R. Simpson Jr., former interim business dean; the Honorable Earl J. Tomblin, former governor of West Virginia; and Dr. Jerome Gilbert, Marshall University president. Congratulations to these gentlemen.
SMILE: And her goal is to keep the smile bright ... Dr. Judith Woodruff, long-time dentist in the Huntington area, is being wished a day of special treatment Tuesday, Sept. 28, as she celebrates a birthday. If you happen to see her on this day, give her a thumbs up for continuing to serve many in the area with her knowledge and compassion to keep the smile white. May her day and year be filled with happiness, love, fond memories, happy travels and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pete Schurman, Charlotte Crandall, Kathryn Weekly, Gail Lumapas, Sandy Hanning, Mandy Spurlock, Charles Ramey, Chase Thomas, Shelby Naegele, Blaine Hay, Andrew Stapleton, Brenda Stevenson, Devin Scott Dunfee tries the legal age of 21, Scott Fullen, Dorthy Rowsey, Lacy McKinney.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jerry and Jill Briggs, long-time Herald-Dispatch employees, Gary and Janet Sumpter, Jay and Emilee Stiltner, Freddy and Pam Crossen (1974).
CHUCKLE: A man returned to his parked BMW to find the headlights broken and considerable damage to the front end of the car. There was no sign of the offending vehicle, but he was relieved to see a note stuck under the windshield wiper. The note read: “Sorry I just backed into your car. The witnesses who saw the accident are nodding and smiling at me because they think I’m leaving my name, address and other particulars, but I’m not.”