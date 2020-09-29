Community News
CANDLES: One very special lady, Carolyn Becker, blows out birthday candles Tuesday, Sept. 29. An accomplished instrument player and singer, she is a member of Huntington’s St. Paul Lutheran Church and Southside Neighborhood Organization, where she has been a wonderful contributor for many years. Here’s hoping for a special, surprise-filled and eventful birthday celebration with many more to follow.
WORKSHOP: A “Glass Tile” workshop is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, and Oct. 11, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Class size is limited to 20. Ages 8 and older and 13 and younger must be accompanied by adult. The glass tiles will be installed in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden, opening in spring 2021. The cost is $9 adults, $7.50 seniors and children and free to members. Pre-registration is required. Call 304-561-3570.
EDUCATIONAL: Heritage Farm and Museum offers a fun and educational themed day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. This week’s theme is “100 Years of Votes for Women.” Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and over; $8 ages under 17; and free ages 2 and younger.
LISTED: Hurricane, West Virginia, residents graduating with Dean’s List honors for the spring semester at West Virginia University include Bailey Allen and Carissa Lawhon, nursing; AbiGail Ball and Margaret Sorrells, communication sciences and disorders; Lindsey Beane, Nicholas Muto, Meghan Shaffer, Conner Watts and Madylin Weeks, marketing; Jacqueline Bonar, advertising and public relations; Ryan Brown, general business; Peyton Burford, fashion, dress and merchandising; Amy Fisher, Colin McEldowney and Caylee Greene, biology; Rachel Gandee and Samuel Reeder, psychology; Cristal Garcia and Halle Stewart, social work; Braxton Gatens, animal and nutritional sciences; Anthony Halkias, journalism; Nathaniel James, recreation, parks and tourism resources; Mason LeMaster, interactive design for media; Maria Mace, immunology and medical microbiology; Kaden McEldowney, computer engineering; Tristan Moore, English; Joseph Muto, exercise physiology; Rachel Stump, finance; Sarah Westfall, biomedical engineering. To be named to the list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
BIKE RIDE: The Woody Williams Foundation and Captain’s Quarters present the second “The Cause is Greater Than I …” motorcycle ride Saturday, Oct. 3. The escorted ride begins and ends at Captain’s Quarters. A memorial service is conducted at the ride’s midpoint at Veterans Memorial Park of Kentucky honoring Gold Star families and loved ones. A special program with live music and food follows at Captain’s Quarters. Honorary ride captains include Woody Williams, World War II, and Don Jenkins, Vietnam, both Medal of Honor recipients. Proceeds benefit the foundation. Contact RideWithWoody.org; contact@hwwmohf.org; or 888-839-7190.
REVIVAL: A fall revival continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, at Kellogg Church of God. Pastor Mike Blanton and Evidence are guests nightly. Masks and social distancing are observed.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Sheri Brown, Reese Kauffman, Liz Martin, Bernard McGinnis, Sept. 1; Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Judy Grass, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Ben Newhouse, Sept. 2; Jo Bess, Larry Clegg, Sept. 3; Sara McComas, Ethel Howard Clark, graduate of Huntington East High School Class of 1965, celebrated number 73, Debbie Duespohl, Bobby Greene, Harold Stewart, Sept. 4; Jennifer Hart, Steve Huggins, Jessica Ray, Jeremy Simms, Sept. 5; Wes Hager, Victoria Marsh, Paul Rose, Darlene Smith, Brittainy Veit, Evelyn Warner, Sept. 6; Greg Racer, David McDane, Bailey Young, Sept. 7; Jennifer Woodward, Sally Wells, Connie Boggess, Sidney Cooper, Sept. 8; Chris Bogan, Carol Midkiff, Mason Spurlock, H.D. Cory, Sept. 9; Angela Bradley, Karen Delph, Scott Moore, Emily Stewart, Sara Thomas, Maggie Tincher, Sam Warner, Mark Cooper, Connie Stewart, Kate Weiss, Sept. 10; Ed Brogan, Drew Harless, Sept. 11; Emilee Bryant, Sept. 12; Debbie Young, Sept. 13; Laila Clarkson, Taylor Davis, Sept. 17; Jean Jordan, Molly Robertson, Sept. 18; Tevin Gillette, Sept. 19; Mary Lunsford turned 86, Sept. 21.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bob Alexander, Carly Cunningham, Jake Maue, David Cooper, Janet Donohoe, Genaro Quodala, Jeff Jackson, Becki Chaffins, Sarah Izquierdo, Holley Johnson, Kelli Floyd, Kimmy Michelle Lewis starts the next to last teen year at 18, Bruce Powers with Hammers Industries, Megan Webster, Tiffany Evans, Samantha McKinney, Patty Dailey is two into the 80s at 82.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bryan and Mikki Larch, Bill and Patty Roof (1984), Renee and Steve Neal, Jean and Alan Simmons.
CHUCKLE: While conducting a funeral, Doug slipped a shoe off his foot and held it up. He said it reminded him of the deceased’s life’s work. It was a finely handcrafted Hartt dress shoe, he explained, “and Jean had worked for more than 25 years at the Hartt factory, making such shoes.” After the service, her stepson admitted, “When you took off your shoe and talked about my mother, all I could think was, ‘Thank God she didn’t work for Stanfield’s underwear.’”