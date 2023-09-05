DINNER MEETING: Woman’s Club of Huntington hosts a dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University. Punch is served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting includes the club’s annual art show with a display of pieces created by members. The program, “Sunflower Seeds, Inc. — Tri-State Aid for Ukraine,” by Pastor John Yeager of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and president of Sunflower Seeds Inc.
TREAT: It’s always a good treat to chat with Debbie Conley, retired Marshall Health employee and daughter-in-law of one of my favorite friends, the late Mary Lamb. The recent surprise visit was no exception — wonderful to catch up on her son and grandchildren, as well as her health, which is doing great. Thanks for always taking time to chat.
ESSAYS: The 2023 Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition, sponsored by Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, is going on. The deadline is Sept. 11. The awards ceremony is set for Sept. 25. First-place winner gets $1,000 and second place receives $500. Contact www.marshall.edu/spc.
LISTED: Two Huntington residents were among 165 students named to the dean’s list, having earned a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the spring semester at West Virginia University Institute of Technology’s College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences. They are Daniel Anderson and Trevor Morrison.
COMMUNITY DAY: Saturday, Sept. 9, is Crockett-Booten Community Day, designed for current community people and former residents of the Booten community and area as both were affected by the Beech Fork Lake. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Crockett-Booten United Methodist Church, behind the old Crockett Elementary School. Food, inflatables and gospel singing by the Shafers are available.
NOTE: Mickey Martin, husband of Dr. Elizabeth Martin of Westmoreland Chiropractic Center, made my day with this emailed note: “Love waking up to your column, especially the chuckle.” Thanks for those encouraging and kind words.
CLASSES: “Advanced Photographic Techniques,” classes open to 18 years or older with completion of the Intermediate or Advance Photographic Techniques, begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Huntington Museum of Art Studio 3. The six-session class instructed by Larry Rees continues each Thursday through Oct. 12. The cost is $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
BABIES: Oh baby — there were two (but not to the same parents)! Two families from Christ Presbyterian Church in Pea Ridge were blessed with a new baby in August. Eric and Kate Copeland Fryer became parents of a son, Landon Edward, Aug. 9. Richard and Ryan McComas are new parents of a daughter, Reese Elliott, Aug. 21. She is granddaughter of Buck and Allison Farley and little sister to Ava, Charlotte and Riley. May these little ones continue to bring joy and laughter to the families and grow up loving and serving the Lord.
FOODBANK: A new, drive-thru mobile food distribution hosted by Facing Hunger Foodbank is available Tuesday, Sept. 5, at C3 Church, 1342 Country Road 60, South Point, Ohio. Items are distributed from 11 a.m. to noon or until products are gone. Visit www.facinghunger.org.
HEALING FIELD: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Spring Hill Cemetery host The Healing Field’s return to the cemetery Wednesday-Tuesday, Sept. 6- 12. It serves as a patriotic vigil to the 9/11 tragedy victims. Flags are available for $35 at the cemetery. Proceeds benefit the cemetery’s Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be re-posted for $15 and retrieved Sept.12. The annual Patriot Day observance Monday, Sept. 11, honoring the memory of nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept.11, 2001, begins at 6 p.m. Monday, which includes local officials, first responders, U.S. military veterans, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Commissioner Bill Sanders and patriotic music. Light refreshments follow. Tuesday, Sept. 12, is set aside as a Day of Reflection before the Healing Field is taken down Wednesday, Sept.13. Participants are asked to retrieve flags before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Call 304-696-5954 or 304-696-5516.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Christopher Heiner, Suzana Gibson, Braeden Armstead, Kaylee Jackson, Jennifer Hart, Steve Huggins, Jessica Ray, Jeremy Simms, Nick Preservati, Bev Edwards, Benjy Mosley, Caroline Cain, Stephanie Hysell, Nannie Sizemore, Laura Talbert, Sharon Denning.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Robert and Mary Ellen Ball, Randy and Pat Hall (1970), Mike and Sherry Kennedy (1987), Tim and Amanda Knopp (2003).
CHUCKLE: A young boy was pulling his wagon up a hill when a back wheel fell off and rolled down the hill. The young boy said, “I’ll be darned.” A local pastor heard him and said, “You should not say that. Next time your wheel falls off say: ‘Praise the Lord.’” The next day, the young boy was pulling his wagon up the hill and the wheel fell off and rolled down the hill. The young boy said, “Praise the Lord.” The wheel stopped rolling, turned around, rolled back up the hill and put itself back on the wagon. The young boy, being very surprised by this, exclaimed, “I’ll be darned!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
