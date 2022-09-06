COMMUNITY NIGHT: Highlawn Presbyterian Church hosts First Wednesday Community Nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 2814 Collis Ave. The evening features a dinner and program, “The Ukranian Response to the Russian War,” by Professors Kateryna Rudnytsky Schray and Viktor Fet.
CONFIRMED: Three individuals participated in the confirmation service in late August at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Participants were Cameron May, Owen Murray and Jacob Hale.
BRIDGE LESSONS: Huntington Duplicate Bridge Association meets at 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 511 10th St. Others in Tri-State wanting to play duplicate bridge with the association are being sought for a session at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays or evenings or weekends, if demand warrants. Call Selby Litton, 304-654-9900; Bob Hardin, 304-654-9694; John Cockrane, 304-634-2674; Bennie Shields, 606-922-1225; or Pat Crew, 304-633-0041.
AWARDED: Two students at St. Joseph Central High School in Ironton were recent recipients of scholarships awarded by Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. Chloe Sheridan was awarded the LP-JOMAR Scholarship, and Dru Canter received the Jane McConnell Memorial Scholarship.
MOVIE: The Cinema at Camp Landing in Ashland features a horror movie at 10 p.m. Fridays through October. A $55 season pass includes a Bates Motel keychain acting as the ticket to each movie in the series. Tickets can be purchased for individual movies and season pass at CinemaCampLanding.com or the cinema concession stand. “Psycho” is the featured movie Sept. 9.
PATRIOT DAY: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Spring Hill Cemetery sponsor the return of The Healing Field to Spring Hill Cemetery, which takes place Wednesday through Tuesday, Sept 7-13. The field serves as a patriotic vigil to thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy. Flags are available for $35 at the cemetery or previously posted flags held by the owner can be reposted for $15 and retrieved Tuesday. Proceeds benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Patriot Day, the annual observance on Sept. 11, honors the memory of nearly 3,000 people killed in those 2001 terrorist attacks. Local officials, first responders, U.S. military veterans, GHPRD Commissioner Kim Miller and patriotic music are featured. This ceremony begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Light refreshments follow. A Day of Reflection is offered Monday before the field is taken down Tuesday. Participants are asked to retrieve their flags before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Call 304-696-5954 or 304-696-5516.
73: Cheers to Gary Dingess, of Ceredo, husband of Trudy Dingess, who celebrates another birthday — his 73rd, in fact — Tuesday, Sept. 6. It’s hard to believe another one has come so fast, but time waits on no one. May this day be super, happy and unforgettable, with more to come.
PICNIC WITH THE POPS: The final event in the series sponsored by Huntington Symphony Orchestra is Battle of the Bands tailgate party with Marshall University Marching Thunder at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Harris Riverfront Park. General admission is $20. Contact HuntingtonSymphony.org or 304-781-8343.
CLASSES: Two drawing classes begin Saturday, Sept. 10, and continue each Saturday through Oct. 8 and one is available every second Tuesday through December at Huntington Museum of Art. “Drawing with Sophia Celdran” classes are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Studio 3. The cost is $100 or $130 nonmembers. The five-session class in “Basic Drawing for Teens” follows from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at a cost of $85 or $115 nonmembers. “Figure Drawing,” open to ages 18 and older, is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 at a fee of $10 per session, including nude model fee. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
CELEBRATION: “Golden Girls,” beloved sitcom premiering in September 1985, is being celebrated with Matt Browning, author of “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cicada Books and Coffee. Matt also signs books, hosts a “Golden Girls”-theme trivia and participates in a Q&A period. Local artists and food and drink specials are also available. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Gould, Elizabeth Sizemore, Katie Bell, Luke Fornash, Betty Blankenship, Roger Waugh, Daniel Norton, Tim Brown is two into the 60s at 62, Judi Vickers, Patrick Grace, Dan Norton, Brianna Morabito, Emily Schaffer, Jane McKee, Sherry Ball, special family friend for many years.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Marcella O’Lynn celebrate 68 years of marriage, Frank and Tiny Hatten (1958), Tim and Denise Blair.
CHUCKLE: A husband and wife were driving their RV across country and were nearing a town called Kissimmee. They noted the strange spelling and tried to figure out how to pronounce it: KISS-i-me, kiss-I-me, kiss-i-ME. They grew more and more confused as they drove into the town. Because they were hungry, they pulled in a restaurant to get something to eat. At the counter, the man said to the server, “My wife and I can’t figure out how to pronounce the name of this place. Will you tell me where we are and say it very slowly so that I can understand?” The server looked at him and said: “Buuurrrgerrr Kiiinnnnnng.”