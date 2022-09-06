The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

COMMUNITY NIGHT: Highlawn Presbyterian Church hosts First Wednesday Community Nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 2814 Collis Ave. The evening features a dinner and program, “The Ukranian Response to the Russian War,” by Professors Kateryna Rudnytsky Schray and Viktor Fet.

CONFIRMED: Three individuals participated in the confirmation service in late August at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Participants were Cameron May, Owen Murray and Jacob Hale.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you