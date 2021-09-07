KING: Since David Dakotah Porter came into the lives of Kenny and Cathy Porter as their adopted son (and my great-nephew) at birth, he has been called “King David” as that is how he is treated. David, who was honored Sunday with a birthday celebration with family and friends at the home of his great-aunt/uncle, Jeannie and Mike Grieco, actually turned 2 on Monday. One of the most intelligent and funny kids one would ever want to know, he is being wished the best of everything in the upcoming days and as many blessings as he has shared since he’s been part of this family. He continues to add so much joy, love, happiness and laughter.
SHIP TANK: LST-325 World War II Landing Ship Tank is docked at Port of Ashland for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Tours continue through Tuesday, Sept. 14. Tickets are $10; $5 children; and free to World War II and Korean War veterans, active military and first responders. Visit https://lstmemorial.org.
70: Psst, Kathy Marie Harden Sowards, Barboursville High School graduate, spent a big day Sept. 2 as she turned 70 years young. She also has been married to her husband, Allen Sowards, 52 years. Here’s hoping this young lady had a super day and will be blessed with many more.
BORN: Robby and Kelcie Blankenship of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church became new parents July 1 when Amelia Lane arrived. Grandparents are Bob and Ruth Blankenship. Evelyn Gregory, who has 14 great-grandchildren, is the proud great-grandmother. May Amelia be brought up in the Lord and not stray away from his walk.
REPRESENTATIVES: Ashley Nicholas, queen, represents the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Oct. 7-10 in Milton. Others include Cayden Holcomb, teen queen; Hannah O’Brien, Ms.; Christina Miller, Mrs.; Novella Taylor, baby; Kellyn Tolley, baby miss; Beckham Canterbury, little mister; Ivy Johnson, tot; Emmie Burdette, toddler miss; Nolan Wilcoxen, mister; Megan Music, mini miss; Brianna Barger, little miss; Sydney Smith, young miss; and Tennley Taylor, princess. Congratulations to these participants.
LEADER: Father Andrew Torma, MSC from Center Valley, Pennsylvania, who has a master of divinity degree from the Chicago Theological Union and is a former pastor of St. Michael the Archangel parish in Chicago, recently led a weekend retreat for lay associates of his community, Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. Patrick Grace, leader of Ohio Valley Lay MSC community who studied for the MSC priesthood six decades ago and current member of St. Stephen’s Parish in Ona, Paula Grace and Sharon Gross, also of St. Stephen’s, are commissioned lay MSCs. Other participants included Gerda Bruce, lay MSC, Holy Family Parish, Ashland; Sue Pfaffenberger, Paul and Tina Peterman, aspirants of St. Ann parish, Chesapeake, Ohio.
VIGIL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District sponsors the return of The Healing Field from Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 8-13, at Spring Hill Cemetery. The patriotic vigil is for the thousands losing their lives in the 9/11 tragedy, the 1970 Marshall plane crash, veterans of the armed forces and others. Flags are available at the cemetery for $35. Proceeds benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. The annual Patriot Day observance Sept. 11 honors the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Light refreshments follow. A day of reflection begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Contact 304-696-5954 or https://www.healingfield.org/huntingtonwv21/.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mekhia McQuaid, Atyvia Johnson, Ann Spurlock, Stephanie Woolfolk, Donna Davis, Mekhia McFarland, J.C. Kelley, Connie Maynard, Carolyn Dilcher, Wes Bullington, Everlee Smith, David McCane, Bailey Young, Nancy Robertson, Sam Miller, Taryn Queen, Oliver Fearing, Connie Maynard-Walker, Willis Chaney, Harriet Harless, Nancy Robertson, Jeremy Shaffer, assistant pastor overseeing technical/administrative areas of ministry at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
CHUCKLE: The salesman was demonstrating unbreakable combs in the department store. He was impressing the people who stopped by to look by putting the comb through all sorts of torture and stress. Finally to impress even the skeptics in the crowd, he bent the comb completely in half and it snapped with a loud crack. Without missing a beat, he bravely held up both halves of the “unbreakable” comb for everyone to see and said, “And this, ladies and gentlemen, is what an unbreakable comb looks like on the inside …”