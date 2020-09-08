Community News
OUTDOORS: Paramount Arts Center offers a free community theater performance of “Beehive: The ’60s Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Ashland’s Central Park Bandstand. Pre-marked, socially distanced spaces are provided for show attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.
RABBI EMERITUS: Dr. David E. Wucher, currently rabbi emeritus after serving as rabbi at Huntington’s B’nai Sholom Congregation for nearly 23 years before retiring in June 2011, becomes another year older Tuesday, Sept. 8. May his day be special in every way with many more to follow.
DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a “Thanksgiving” dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at clubhouse. Food is provided by executive committee. New officers are sworn in. Members requested to observe social/health measures. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
SECOND: Look who’s celebrating another birthday! It doesn’t seem that long ago she was born. My second-born and last niece born to Jesse Adkins of Fudges Creek Road area and the late Linda Hoover celebrates a birthday Tuesday, Sept. 8. Jessica Hensley, a registered nurse and mother of two sons, is very intelligent, beautiful and special. In fact, she is like a daughter to me. May this super gal enjoy a super day.
FLAGS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers The Healing Field to Spring Hill Cemetery Wednesday-Monday, Sept. 9-14. The field serves as a patriotic vigil to thousands of victims of 9/11 tragedy, recognizes lives lost in 1970 Marshall Plane Crash, memorializes veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones. Flags are available at $35 at the cemetery. Proceeds benefit the cemetery’s Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be re-posted for $15 and retrieved Wednesday before 4 p.m. Call 304-696-5954.
AWARDED: Three Cabell Midland High School graduates were recently awarded $1,500 scholarships for the Adam Johnson Memorial Scholarships. Ryann Davis is studying to be a physical therapist at Concord University. Jordan Hedge, Cabell Midland graduate one year ahead of scheduled graduation, is studying psychology at James Madison University. Megan Nethercutt is attending Pikeville University, also studying to be a physical therapist. Ted Johnson, dad to the late Adam Johnson, said “These three young ladies are so amazing and perfect examples of what this scholarship is about. I am so proud of all three and expect them to be great leaders in the future.”
GRADS: More Huntington residents graduating from West Virginia University include Nikki Burdette, Lauren Mahaney, Chris Weed and Christopher Molina, law; Calla Walters, medicine; and Zoe Wright, psychology. Olivia Fisher of Milton graduated in literacy education, while Taylor Dean of Bancroft majored in social work, Tanner Ballard in English, journalism, and Stacie Bowen, nursing, both of Buffalo of Putnam County.
BABY: Kent and Jessie Blair, stationed with the military in Guam, are parents of a new baby girl, Evelyn Louise. She was born Aug. 11, weighing in at 6 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 16 inches long. Tim and Denise Blair of Madison Avenue Christian Church are the proud grandparents. Mail cards to Kent and Jessie Blair, 4 Graywale Court, Santa Rita, Guam 96915.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Caleb Jackson, Becky Damron, Sheri Brown, Reese Kauffman, Addison Webb, Sept. 1; Pam Blevins, April Crouse, Judy Grass, Sarah Damron, Valerie McMillion, Ed Mullins, Lucinda Baker, Ben Newhouse, Michael Waggoner, Sept. 2; Melanie Hughes, Malinda Adkins, Connie Gesner, Jamie Legg, Jo Bess, Larry Clegg, Joyce Moore, Nathan Douglas, Sept. 3; Laura Thomas, Charlie Buell, Debbie Duespohl, Bobby Greene, Harold Stewart, Carole Johnson, Abbie Mortimer, Summer Garcia, Sept. 4; Jennifer Hart, Steve Huggins, Jessica Ray, Angela Williamson, Sept. 5; Wes Hager, Victoria Marsh, Paul Rose, Darlene Smith, Brittany Veit, Jack Broce, Marshall Walker, Evelyn Warner, Sept. 6; Hayden Maynard, Sept. 7.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Cooper, Mark Hayes, Faith Mauk, Dave Tyson, Lynn Barcus, Jason Roland, Caitlin Wilson, Atha Mills, Kaci Picklesimer, Gary Sumpter, Greg Willoughby, Glen Allen Young hits number 73, Hannah Burns turns 18, Janel Aldridge, Alexcia Rose Chandler is at the driving age of 15, Ray Burns, Todd Bacon, Zealand Wylie, Russell Prichard, Reba Swann, Martha Newby, Nicholas Bedway, Noah Chongswatdi.
CHUCKLE: The librarian told the students to please be quiet. “The people next to you can’t read,” she said. One girl spoke up to say, “What a shame! I’ve been reading since I was 6.”