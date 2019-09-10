GOSPEL: Tribute Quartet, award-winning Southern gospel group from Nashville, performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. The quartet's lead singer, Gary Casto, is originally from West Virginia. An offering is taken to support the quartet's ministry.
CLASSMATES: A reunion of attendees of Carter County School is offered Saturday, Sept. 14, at Carter County Senior Center, Grayson, Kentucky. Doors open at 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish.
MEMBERS: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church continues to grow as new members join the Christian family. Recently, eight individuals joined the congregation - Erica Cheetham, Bill and Lisa Jones, Billie Jones, Robert Nichols, J.D. Thompson, Dreama Vanhoose and Adriene Williams, who was also baptized.
CLASSES: "Intermediate Photographic Techniques" classes for 18 years of age and older are instructed by Larry Rees beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Huntington Museum of Art. The six-week session continues Wednesdays through Oct. 16 in Studio 3. The cost is $120; $150 nonmembers. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
SUPPORT: St. Mary's Department of Spiritual Care and Mission presents Families Motivating Recovery support groups at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Leader is Katherine Allgood, 304-525-5441. The groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center.
RETIRED: This may be old news for some Squire Parsons, one of the most beloved gospel singer/songwriters and West Virginia native, is retired from the road, due to increased health issues. Apparently, his bus has been sold. His music ministry has touched many hearts and souls worldwide and many will miss him.
REUNION: Barboursville High School Class of 1969 offers its 50-year class reunion Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5. Friday's activities include American Legion, Barboursville. Saturday's activities include a gathering at Guyan Country Club. Other classes may also attend. Contact bhs99pi-rates.wixsite.com/mysite-2; vskidmore22@gmail.com, or Suzanne Thompson Coburn, 614-580-8239.
WRITING: The 60th Life Writing Class with John Patrick Grace as leader begins from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Marshall University Student Center, 2W19. The class meets for 10 straight Saturday mornings for a fee of $185 or $170 for returning participants. Bring coffee, tea or soft drink. Contact publishersplace@gmail.com or 304-617-1292.
ROCK: Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute is the first show of the new outdoor rock series at PAC Live! at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Central Park Amphitheater/Ashland Riverfront. Celest Watts and Devil's Creek Special opens the concert at 6 p.m. The Christian rock band, Three Days Under, follows at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at gate.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University's School of Art continues its "Material Differences" exhibit through Sept. 20, at Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KIDS: Ages 7 to 10 and their parents may attend STEM activities at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Chesapeake Branch.
CONCERT: LeAnn Rimes, award-winning songwriter and singer rising to stardom at the young age of 13 making her the youngest country music star since Tanya Tucker in 1972, performs with West Virginia Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets range from $40 to $100.
GATHERING: Huntington East High School Classes of 1952 and 1953 meet and eat at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at South Point, Ohio, Ponderosa Restaurant. Members and friends may attend.
MUSIC: The Isaacs, the only group to have been in the AMT Productions Series 11 years, performs at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at East Fairmont High School. Tickets range from $18 to $32. Contact www.amtproductionswv.com or 800-943-3670.
MOVIE: Paramount Arts Center hosts a free screening of the Golden Globe-nominated film, "Beautiful Boy," at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. A panel discussion concerning impacts of substance abuse follows. The free screening is sponsored by Healthy Choices, Healthy Communities Coalition, Tri-County KY-ASAP Local Board, PAC and Joshua Reliford Memorial Foundation.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Trey and Allie Womack, Sept. 1; Jim and Maxine Brammer celebrated number 71, Sept. 2; Peggy and Bittner Ballard, Dennis and Judy Ball, Daniel and Leslie Chapman, Sept. 4.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Courtney Willis, Amy Slone, Ariel Lashell is 7, Tiffany Chapman, Renee Dunfee, Jake Chapman moves closer to the 30-mark at 28, Sarah M. White, Leo Fredeking, Megan McKinney, Betty Sellards, Heather Grome, Timothy Ruley, Mark Cooper, Connie Stewart, Cindy Gonsowski, Betty Newman, Bethany Cox, Marla Tolley, Luke Porterfield, Meredith Hufford, Sandy Pemberton, Jessica Pennington, Kitty Wilson, Jake Saunders, Jennifer Murray, Brad Bell,
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Becky Richards (1983), Eddie and Krista Marcum (1994), Lloyd and Marguerite Lewis, long-time friends formerly of Salt Rock.
CHUCKLE: A dynamic young saleswoman was offering a lot of unsolicited advice as Stacy's mom was trying on pants. Each time her mom came out of the dressing room, it was "Too short" or "Too baggy" or "No, no, no. Wrong color." It ended when the mother stepped out and heard, "Those are the worst yet." "These," her mother answered, "are mine."
