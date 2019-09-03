SALE: Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church hosts a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 306 5th Ave., Guyandotte. Hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks are also sold. Door prize drawings are also available.
91ST: Joyce Holley is over 90. In fact, she begins her 91st year of life Tuesday, Sept. 3, as she wears the birthday hat and blows the birthday horn. Joyce receives excellent care from the Homestead Unit of Genesis Heritage Nursing Home, where she is a resident. May Ms. Holley have a great day filled with family and friends.
DINNER: Woman's Club of Huntington meets for dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Guyan Country Club. The program is presented by Beth "Buffy" Hammers, CEO of Marshall Health, and Linda Holmes, club member and director of alumni affairs for Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
DOUBLE 8: It is hard to believe, but Barbara Blackburn, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, celebrates her double 8 birthday as she turns 88 years young Tuesday, Sept. 3. May this be a super year for a super lady.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Classes in "Basic Photographic Techniques" are offered to ages 18 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 3. Larry Rees is teaching artist. The cost is $120; $150 nonmembers. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
TWO: Dr. Elizabeth Martin - or, as it's been said, the most wonderful Dr. Elizabeth Martin - celebrated a birthday Sunday. And on Tuesday, Sept. 3, she observes her 31st wedding anniversary with Mickey Martin. Many said the marriage would never last, but it's been 31 perfect years. Here's hoping this is a grand one.
PAGEANT: The second annual Miss Harvest Moon Pageant sponsored by Ironton aLive begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the historic Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. There are 10 age groups with first- and second-place winners in each category. Registration fee is $25. Proceeds benefit community events. Contact Sam Heighton, Ironton aLive executive director, 740-533-7951.
READER: Karen Ransbottom emailed this note: "Thanks for writing such a wonderful column that is enjoyed by so many people." Thanks, Karen. You made my day.
MUSIC: The 16th annual Buddy's Bike Night concludes from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Buddy's All-American Bar-B-Que. The parking lot is available for bikers only, but free parking is available in the lounge lot and on the street. Admission is free.
MEMBERS: A family of four - Alan and Brandi Beasley and their two children, Madison "Maddy" and Henry - was recently welcomed into the membership of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Alan, Maddy and Henry celebrated the covenant of faith through baptism. May this family continue to grow in the Lord at their place of worship.
CLASSES: RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) classes begin Sept. 12 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Classes conducted by the Rev. Charles Moran meet from 7 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday in the parish hall, including a refreshments break. Contact the Rev. Moran, 740-867-4434, or Sue Pfaffenberger, 740-867-4184.
SELECTED: Olivia R. Brown, Rose Hill Christian School student and daughter of Tracy and Janet Brown of Greenup, Kentucky, has been chosen to become a member of National Society of High School Scholars. Olivia has demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
CAMP MEETING: Thursday, Sept. 5, is the final appearance of the McKameys with Evangelistic Outreach Ministries' Calvin and Doris Evans Memorial Camp Meeting conducted in Huntington. The McKameys (retiring in November) and The Primitives are together that day beginning at 7 p.m. at Christ Temple Church. Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baier are host evangelists. Mike Blanton and Evidence, Paul James Sound, The Bakers, The Sword Family and Jeff Dickens are featured Friday, Sept. 6.
CHIEF: This time, he's not the chef ... Rocco Muriale was recently made an honorary chief by the Ceredo Fire Department at his restaurant, Rocco's Ristorante. Just another award to hang on the wall and add to the collection.
98TH: Irene Chapman moves toward the 100 mark but is short by two. She becomes 98 years young Tuesday, Sept. 3. May her year be blessed with good health, happiness, love, fond memories, family and friends.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sally Lefevre, J. Roger Smith, Katie Bentley, Emerson Maher, Alan Atteberry turns 36, Shawn Hawks, Melanie Hughes, Jamie Legg, Betty Church, Malinda Adkins, Connie Gesner, Francis Suarez, Pat Jones, Kim Finley, Linda Hovey, Stephanie Spencer, Joyce Moore, Nathan Douglas.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Ed and Ethel Clark celebrate No. 41, Jim and Sue Davis, Josh and Shelli Ross, Charles and Pat Markin celebrate their 54th.
CHUCKLE: Sue's sight-impaired friend was in a grocery store with her guide dog when the manager asked, "Is that a blind dog?" Sue's friend said, "I hope not, or we're both in trouble."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.