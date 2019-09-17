DRIVING: The AARP Driver Safety Course, open to drivers age 50 and older, is available from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 23-24, at St Mary's Conference Center. Participants must attend both days. A renewal class for those previously completing the AARP driver safety course is available Wednesday, Oct. 23. The cost is $15 members; $20 nonmembers. To register, call 304-544-3767.
FUNKAFEST: The fourth annual all ages music festival is from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Tickets are $20-$50.
CLASSES: Huntington East High School Class of 1956 offers a luncheon at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Chesapeake, Ohio's Ponderosa. Ask cashier for table location.
HUNT: Harry Potter and Library Scavenger Hunt for Teens takes place this month at various branches of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. The hunts are available at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, South Point; 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Chesapeake; 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Symmes Valley; 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Proctorville; and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Ironton.
LUNCHEON: Churches of the Greater Barboursville Area continues the third of the six-week lunch series from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 9 at area locations. "Those who are Meek" is topic for Sept. 18 at Cox Landing United Methodist Church. The event is free; however, donations are accepted to benefit Grace Food Pantry of Guyandotte United Methodist Church.
MOVE: Heather Scarberry, former Culloden Elementary School principal, is Cabell County's director of special education at the district's central office. With Cabell County Schools for her 21st year, she has served as assistant principal at Milton Elementary, district instructional coach and classroom teacher. She replaces Karen Veazey, who retired after 37 years in Cabell County Schools.
ROCK: The two-time Grammy nominated band Disturbed rocks the house as it presents the Evolution World Tour with "In This Moment" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Tickets are $89.50, $69.50, $59.50 and $49.50.
LAKE: Despite a downpour and hot temperatures in mid-May at the Summersville Lake, it was a very relaxing and beautiful drive. My sister, brother-in-law, mother and I enjoyed eating at the campsite of other family members and playing cornhole with them and a special family friend, Diane Scarberry. We saw the lighthouse and campground overlooking the lake where a local TV station often does weather broadcasts.
SUPPORT: St. Mary's Department of Spiritual Care and Mission presents Families Motivating Recovery support groups at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 18, at Madison Avenue Church of God with Deb Winters as leader. Call 304-529-4757. Groups are an affiliate of Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center.
CLASSMATE: While grocery shopping a few months back, a somewhat familiar face came up, spoke and gave me a hug. To my surprise, it was Bob Saunders from Barboursville High School Class of 1971. Bob, always a friendly and special guy, retired a couple years ago and is enjoying God's blessings in his life. It was great chatting with him a few minutes as this may have been the first time we met since graduating.
KIDS: Art class for kids in grades K-3rd featuring fall apples begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Symmes Valley Branch.
BIRTH: Jerry and Jessica Simpson became the parents of a daughter, Makayla Audrey Simpson, on May 29. Paula Simpson of St. Paul Lutheran Church is grandmother. Congratulations on the birth of this little princess.
WORKSHOP: West Virginia State University Extension Service presents "Agricultural Entrepreneurial Farming and Food Manufacturing Workshop" from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Dunlow Community Center, Dunlow, West Virginia. Admission is free. Contact 304-766-4377, 804-482-0178, dina.hornbaker@wvstateu.edu or kristie.martin@wvstateu.edu.
SUMMER: Summer isn't over as the nights are still hot as the Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at French Art Colony continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5; free to members.
FEST: Poage Landing Days Festival with arts, crafts, car and motorcycle shows, live music and more is Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22, in Ashland. Contact 606-329-1007 or www.visitashlandky.com.
GAMES: An Appalachian obstacle course, "Big Foot hunting," rock wall climbing and more are featured during Mountain Games from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Registration is $18-$22 at https://www.ticketsource.us/heritagefarmwv/t-opvqje.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Connie Musgrave, Rocky Harris, Allan Chamberlain, Jarrod Heaberlin, Laila Doss Clarkson, Taylor Davis, Ashley Duncan, Harriet Hutchinson, Brooks Boso, Nikolas Maynard completes the last of the teens at 19 and first cousin, Kennedy Faith Persinger becomes a tween at 12, Nathan Brown, Wilma Fetty, Brittany Davis, Kevin Lawhon, Rosalie Spiker, Lesley Shumaker, Caroline Miller, Dean Wright, Drew Coughenour, Anthony Brunetti, Abigail Turner.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Jason and Christie Robbins (2005), Scott and Beth Krall.
CHUCKLE: Leave it to Ellen's husband to make her feel good about her body. He was marveling about some football player who was five feet nine inches tall and weighed 250 pounds when Ellen commented, "That'll be me if I keep eating like I've been eating." "No, not you," her beloved husband assured her. "You'll never be five foot nine."
