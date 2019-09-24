Community News
LUNCHEON: The fourth of the six-week lunch series hosted by Churches of the Greater Barboursville Area continues from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, U.S. 60 East. The topic is “Hunger and Thirst after Righteousness.” The event is free; however, donations are accepted to benefit Grace Food Pantry of Guyandotte United Methodist Church.
REUNION: The annual Rich Creek Reunion takes place Saturday, Sept. 28, at East Lynn Lake, Shelter 2. Bring covered dish to share.
STEM: Ages 7-10 and their parents may attend STEM activities (science, technology, engineering and math) at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton.
90TH: Elizabeth Estler, mother to Paul Estler of Highlawn Presbyterian Church, leaves the 80s behind to try number 90 Tuesday, Sept. 24. She and her late husband, David Estler, moved to Florida in 1983 upon retirement. Cards, words of encouragement and thinking of you may be mailed to her at Garden West ALF, 840 Lakeside Circle, No. 100, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
LISTED: Several Ashland students were among more than 1,550 undergraduates qualifying for the spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky’s Dean’s List. The students and their majors include John Pina, biology; Caitlin Redden, English; Hunter Prince, Daniel Abul-Khoudoud and Jason Zheng, biology; Hannah Gillette, political science; Madison Howard, mathematics; Cameron Hester, neuroscience; and Milena Clarke, psychology. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 grade point average.
READING: The monthly reading challenge for three Teen Book Clubs for ages 13 to 17 is to read a book with purple on the cover before meeting with others at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton. Others meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Proctorville Branch; and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, Symmes Valley.
B, B & B: Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities hosts Brisket, Bourbon and Bids at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Delta Hotels by Marriott, Ashland. Music is by Josh Brown and Hard Livin’ Legends. Tickets are $60 to $100. Proceeds benefit a Central Park Sensory Garden.
BAPTISM: Brynlee Andrus and her dad, Dennis, were baptized Aug. 11 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Dennis is husband of Brandy Korstanje Andrus. May they continue to be welcomed into the church family.
MEET: The Guyandotte Baptist Association’s annual meeting is Thursday, Sept. 26, at Camp Ona, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6:15 p.m. Guests are the Rev. Dr. Mike Sisson, executive minister, WV Baptist Convention and other support staff. Call Robert Ball, clerk, 304-743-3092.
LUNCHEON/MEETING: Wednesday, Sept. 25, is deadline for a luncheon and monthly meeting presented by Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East. Lacy Watson of Bluefield, who has announced his candidacy to represent the people of West Virginia’s Third Congressional District, is speaker. The luncheon buffet costs $15 and checks are preferred. Reservations are required by emailing janetartrip@yahoo.com, kbs25701@gmail.com or ahughart@usgs.gov, or by calling 304-634-5855, 304-634-6762, 304-522-1471, 304-964-3669 or 304-523-4380. Information is also provided concerning the Cabell County Democratic Women’s Political Action Committee’s “candidates’ chili cook-off” fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 20, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center.
SUMMER NIGHT: The Hot Summer Nights Series at French Art Colony concludes Thursday, Sept. 26, with Hard Reign. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to members. Gates open at 6 p.m.
CORN MAZE: The eight-acre corn maze in its 19th year continues through Oct. 28 at Cooper’s Family Farm, Milton. The maze is open Monday-Thursday with a reservation, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A cow bounce house, zip line, pumpkin patch and corn crawl have been added this year. Tickets are $8 and free for ages 3 and younger.
HOMECOMING: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church celebrates its 60th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 29. Couples who have been married in the church renew their vows and attendees may reaffirm baptismal vows in the morning service. Visiting with one another begins the evening program at 4 p.m., followed by a covered-dish dinner at 5 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Clark, Kathryn Harris, Tenny Crockett, Jean Mays, Dreama Ward, Joyce Levy, Toni Collins, Joyce Rose, Gary P. Coffman, Gary A. Coffman, Eliza Mae Hughes turns 2, Charles Fletcher, Kelvin Loren Bell is 8, Cindy Jackson, Julie Armstead, Rylie Jackson, Twenda Foster, Abby Chaffins, Isaac Herndon, Lisa Hibbard-Fraley, Tom Knopp, Sharon Phlegar, Christopher Brent, Andrew Savage.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremy Scott and Kelsey Ann Spears celebrate number 2, Bob and Dorothy Long (1983), Gary and Trudy Dingess of Ceredo have been married 48 years.
CHUCKLE: Emily’s father, a gravedigger, was told to prepare for a funeral. But on the day of the service, it was discovered he had dug up the wrong plot. Luckily for him, the deceased’s daughter was very understanding. “Poor Dad,” she cried. “He always complained he could never find a parking space.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.