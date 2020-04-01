Community News
CANCELED: Southside Neighborhood Organization/League of Women Voters candidate forum is canceled for Thursday, April 2. There is a candidate forum scheduled in the fall, prior to the November general election.
CHANGES: The Rev. Shannon Blosser has been assigned to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, effective July 1, replacing the Rev. Angela Gay Kinkead, who has been appointed to Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in the South Hills area of Charleston, effective July 1. The Rev. Blosser, recent pastor of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, graduated from West Virginia University in 2002 with a degree in journalism and Asbury Theological Seminary in 2011 with a master of divinity degree. He and wife, Abbi, are parents of 7-year-old Noah, first-grader at Spring Hill Elementary. The Rev. Kinkead, pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, has ministered with the congregation five years. She replaces Pastor Jim McCune, former Campus Minister at Marshall University, who is retiring in June. These assignments were recently announced by Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball of West Virginia United Methodist Western District Conference.
POSTPONED: Move Movement Kid’s Running Series, open to ages 2 to grade 6, has been postponed until fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Races were originally scheduled for April 5 and 19 and May 3 and 17. Contact www.robertsrunning.com or kathleensmith266@gmail.com.
GRADS: Kendra Hannahs, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was among more than 2,300 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens. She received an associate in applied business degree. Other students graduating from the Chesapeake area with associate in applied science degrees included Brennan Gage Rhoades, Lela Anastasia-Elaine Crager, Derek Bryan Morris and Javon Tyrel Thompson; Melissa D. Allen and Lindsey Renee Cremeans, Bachelor of Science in education; Glenn Scott Davis, Master of Business Administration; Erin Elizabeth Freese, associate in arts and associate in applied science; and Cori L. Gaeger, associate in arts and Bachelor of Science in health.
NO PANCAKES: The Lions Club of Barboursville canceled its spring pancake breakfast scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Barboursville Senior Center.
FIVE: Thursday, April 2, marks five years since Cathy and Kenneth Porter, of Barboursville, exchanged wedding vows in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. A lot has changed in those five years, but their love for each other has grown stronger. Love is about how much you love each other every single day and not about how many days, months or years you have been together, and with each passing day, they remember the story of the wind chimes the minister shared during their ceremony. Cathy, like my own daughter, is the oldest of my two nieces, and Kenneth (better known as George) continues to win my approval as a great husband, father and nephew. May your day and year bring the bond of love stronger.
BABIES: Two newborns were placed into families at First United Methodist Church, Huntington, in late March. Jana Grace Haslam was born March 22 to Marla and Tyler Haslam. Watson Reid Stefanides was born March 24 to Christy and Chris Stefanides. May these little ones bring joy, love and happiness to families and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stan Hanson, Sherry Kennedy, Lynell Geer, Colin Loftus, William Turman, Candace Dawn Cremeans, Jonathan Booth is short of 30 by two (28), Brady Donahue hits the mid-20 mark at 25.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joel and Connie Boggess, Jerry and Barbara Johnson celebrate No. 54.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Hurley, Debbie Methax, Nancy Watts, Aidan Elizabeth Adkins, Francisco Constantino, Paul Clark, Michael Blatt, Dustin Allen Meadows still in the teens at 17, Johnathan Beach.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Emma Lee and Leonard Morrison, Jennings and Janie Hatfield celebrate 51 years, Dan and Laura Jordan celebrate No. 15, Don and Ellen Walker.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Sparks, Lisa Webster, Butch Howard, Rebecca Robinson, Rachel Lafon, Jessica Reilly, Michael P. Moore hits the mid 60-mark at 65, Madelynn Jane Adkins turns 3.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Debbie Lapole.
CHUCKLE: During his spare time Dale’s brother, an attorney, volunteers on his town’s fire and rescue squad. When Dale mentioned this to a friend, he smiled and said, “Let me get this straight. Your brother is a lawyer and an EMT? So, he doesn’t have to chase the ambulance — he’s already in it?”