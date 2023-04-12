The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COMEDIAN: World-class comedian Jeff Dunham and his characters bring “Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour” to Mountain Health Arena this weekend. The afternoon of laughter is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Tickets begin at $50.50.

LISTED: Several Kentuckians were among 199 students to be named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. They include Douglas Lewis of Rush; Chiwana Sue Holbrook, Webbville; Haylee Goodpastor, Hunter Ralph Hay, Richard Walker Hay, Katlyn Dawn Howell and Kylie Raeann Moore, all of Sandy Hook; Ethan B. Howard, Martin; Kala Jade Chapman, Zabeian Aaron Russell Hickman, Angela Kay Layne, Laney Brooke Scott and Nikki Marie Stewart, all of Argillite; Sean Daniel Christman, Grayson; Carl Jerry Holbrook Bartram, Austin Reed Biggs, Trevor Lucas Johnson, Sabrina Samara Sheridan, Jamie Eileen Smith and Abby Brooke Tanner, all of Russell; Richard Douglas Greene, Jackson Robert Wilburn and Brandon Levi Willis, all of South Shore; Zachary Thomas Evans and Nicholas David Hewlett, both of Worthington; Hannah Paige Morgan, Hyden; Laura Evelyn-Gale Collins, Jenkins; Joshua Aaron Thayer, Quincy; Jessica Paige Maynard, Lovely; Ethan Garrett Gray, Harrodsburg; Eric Riley McCoy, Pikeville; and Taylor Renee Phillips, Clearfield. To be eligible for this list, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

