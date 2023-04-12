COMEDIAN: World-class comedian Jeff Dunham and his characters bring “Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour” to Mountain Health Arena this weekend. The afternoon of laughter is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Tickets begin at $50.50.
LISTED: Several Kentuckians were among 199 students to be named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. They include Douglas Lewis of Rush; Chiwana Sue Holbrook, Webbville; Haylee Goodpastor, Hunter Ralph Hay, Richard Walker Hay, Katlyn Dawn Howell and Kylie Raeann Moore, all of Sandy Hook; Ethan B. Howard, Martin; Kala Jade Chapman, Zabeian Aaron Russell Hickman, Angela Kay Layne, Laney Brooke Scott and Nikki Marie Stewart, all of Argillite; Sean Daniel Christman, Grayson; Carl Jerry Holbrook Bartram, Austin Reed Biggs, Trevor Lucas Johnson, Sabrina Samara Sheridan, Jamie Eileen Smith and Abby Brooke Tanner, all of Russell; Richard Douglas Greene, Jackson Robert Wilburn and Brandon Levi Willis, all of South Shore; Zachary Thomas Evans and Nicholas David Hewlett, both of Worthington; Hannah Paige Morgan, Hyden; Laura Evelyn-Gale Collins, Jenkins; Joshua Aaron Thayer, Quincy; Jessica Paige Maynard, Lovely; Ethan Garrett Gray, Harrodsburg; Eric Riley McCoy, Pikeville; and Taylor Renee Phillips, Clearfield. To be eligible for this list, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
MEETING: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the clubhouse. The pledge to the flag leader is Sara May, devotion is by Courtney Parsley. Hostesses are Sandee Thacker, chair, Sandy Ballengee, Jane Hayton and Debbie Ward. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
MEMORIES: Sitting around the daily lunch area with many co-workers is how I remember her best. Louise Cazad, retired secretary to The Herald-Dispatch publisher for several years who I considered a friend a good number of those years, was the motherly type to many. Louise suffered several illnesses/injuries throughout life, but left those pains, disappointments and heartaches behind when she entered her new eternal home Jan. 8 at age 89. Louise was a member of Sixth Avenue Church of Christ, as well as a mother of three children and grandmother to nine precious grandchildren. May her memory continue to live in the hearts and minds of many knowing and loving her.
EXHIBIT: “Inside Out: Incarceration,” a West Virginia traveling exhibit, continues through Sunday, April 16, at West Edge Factory, 1040 Vernon St. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 304-429-8057.
HONOREES: Ironton Child Welfare Club has been a part of the Eddy test 62 years as the top 25 percent of sixth graders of Ironton Middle and St. Lawrence Catholic schools have taken the all-day test. The top one third of participants and their parents are honored at a banquet May 11 at the Chil Welfare Club. Honorees include Emily Crabtree, daughter of Richard and Jackie Crabtree; Ryan Frazer, son of Keith and Kathy Frazer; Aubrie Friesenhengst, daughter of Daniel and Erika Friesenhengst; Finn Gossett, son of Shane and Madison Gossett; Max Haney, son of Chris and Amanda Haney; Reid Hunt, son of John and Kristin Hunt; Marley Smith, daughter of Jason and Kelly Smith; Kendall Simpson, daughter of Brent and Jennie Simpson
AFRICAN MUSIC: The unique artistic vision of a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and dancer is featured Thursday, April 13, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Okaidja Afrosa, a Ghana native, offers his contemporary African oral tradition at 7:30 p.m. at Vern C. Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University. Tickets are $10; $5 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
READERS: Five individuals from Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church read the entire Bible in 2022. The Bible readers are Vera Miller, Deloris Peyton, Carrie Hunt, Rachael Hunt and Reese Hunt.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Grant Gesner, Gavin Eddins, Steve Murray, Becky Lepanto, Joe Ann Gyke, Bailey Hill, Joseph Rogowski, Morgan Lucas, Ethan Blatt, Dee Murphy, Sharon Blume, Cooper Manchester, Whitney Stead, Bobbie Durfee, Stephanie Mowdy, Betty Handey, Betty Poston.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Pat Litton.
CHUCKLE: Two women that are dog owners are arguing which dog is smarter. The first woman said, “My dog is so smart, every morning he waits for the paper boy to come around and then he takes the newspaper and brings it to me.” The second woman answered, “I know.” The first woman questioned, “How?” Then the second said, “My dog told me.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.