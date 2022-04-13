LISTED: Shelby Cornell, of South Webster, Ohio; Rylie Depriest, of Pedro, Ohio; and Ava Jenkins-Cooley, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. The three are from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
NAMED: Peighton Rowe, of Ironton, was among the 319 students making the dean’s list for the fall semester at Georgetown College. To qualify, students must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 grade point average.
HONORED: Kaylee Sheridan, of Ironton, digital design and graphics major at Columbus State Community College, was named to the autumn semester dean’s list. To be listed, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
GROUNDBREAKING: A groundbreaking ceremony for Lawrence County Senior Center takes place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Lawrence County Fairground, Proctorville, Ohio.
MERITED: Grant Mullins, son of James and Alison Mullins of Culloden, was one of three Cabell Midland High School seniors named National Merit Scholarship finalists. Congratulations on this achievement.
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICES: Maundy Thursday services offered April 14 include Tenebrae service, 7 p.m., with triduum chain of prayer at 8 p.m. and concluding at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Madison Avenue Christian Church; Holy Communion, 7 p.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia; 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross, Pea Ridge United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church; 6:30 p.m., Crossroads United Methodist Church; Holy Eucharist, 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church; Holy Communion and shadows by Pastor Nancy White, 6 p.m., friendship hall, Milton United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Ona; 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, fellowship hall; Communion, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Huntington; 6:30 p.m. with adoration after Mass for one hour, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
DECISIONS DAY: In observation of National Healthcare Decisions Day Saturday, April 16, Community Hospice of Ashland takes part in a nationwide initiative to promote living wills and advanced directives. Throughout the month, representatives speak with clubs/organizations/businesses with details about living wills and offer forms to complete after presentations. Contact Beth Taylor, 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.
TOUR: Rescheduled from Feb. 4, Morgan Wallen presents “The Dangerous Tour” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Charleston Civic Center. Tickets are $62 to $152.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andy Burns, Alisha Dierdorff, Josh Westfall, Abigail Sheets, Gracie Morgan, Caleb Starkey, Rick Walker, Doug Korstanje, Judi Korstanje, Michael Turner, Addison Bird, Marsha Harvey, Blake Harrison, Caroline Kemper.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Corey and Chrystal Powers celebrate No. 8.
CHUCKLE: A man was admiring the tropical fish in the pet shop. When Henry offered assistance, the shopper mentioned his new wife was a fish fancier. After the man was shown around, he shouted, “There she is! That’s the one I’ll take!” As the large, sluggish goldfish with a gray splotch at the top of its head was scooped out, the man exclaimed, “My bride will love this! She’s always wanted to know what my first wife looked like!”