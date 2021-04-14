Community News
SHOW: Milton Spring Gun Knife and Coin Show is from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Milton Volunteer Fire Department. A wide range of guns, coins, knives, self-defense items and more are available.
HOSPITALIZED: In 2020, my mother was admitted to the hospital April 2 for congestive heart failure and other issues. This year, she was discharged April 2 after being hospitalized four days with the same diagnoses. She seems to be holding her own, but prayers are greatly appreciated.
PETS: The unique blend of comedy and juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich and extraordinary talents of his more than 30 performing pets rescued from animal shelters comes to Ashland on Saturday, April 17. The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater with Dr. Des Coveries as special guest begins at 4 p.m. at the Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are from $17.50 to $25. A matinee begins at 1 p.m. This is a socially distanced, mask-wearing event.
THOUGHTS: Losing someone to death isn’t easy, but recognizing their many works, wondrous deeds and stories shared to gather a lifetime of memories in 90 years may ease the pain. Joseph “Joe” Frazier passed away Jan. 31 at his home. The impact this father, grandfather, husband, great-grandfather and friend had on others’ lives was tremendous. He retired as Ceredo police chief in 1994 and was a retired Local 1519 millwright. The 50-year member of Kenova Masonic Lodge 110 AF&AM was the local lawn mower repairman in his spare time. I met this gentleman several years ago as he repaired a couple lawn mowers, and the smile and kindness he gave are unforgettable. Thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family as this great loss continues to live.
RUNNING: Registration is accepted for the Move Movement Kids Running Series, a set of four races offered each Sunday afternoon for ages 2 to grade 6. Races begin at 3 p.m. April 18, May 2, 16 and 30 at Ritter Park, near the new shelter by the playground. Wear tennis shoes. Spikes/cleats are unacceptable. The cost is $30, including a T-shirt, bib number, race medal and goody bag; or individual weeks are $10 per week. To register, print from https://www.robertsrunning.com/kids-running-series and return to Roberts Running Shop, 1440 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
MEMORIES: Jay Michael Pratt would have been 63 years old Thursday, April 15, but he passed away June 1, 2017. Carolyn Byrd Williamson and others remember him on his special day.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kyle Burner, Layla Maynard, Matthew Price, Debbie McCartney with Hammers Industries, Andrew Holtzaphel, Teresa Oney, Wilma Jean Adkins, Ryann Rist, Amelia Beatty, John Cummings, Brittany Clagg, Lauren Smith, Wilma Jean Joyce, Kenny Tschop, Andrew Gooding, Hugh Ruble, Tom Rose, David Withers, Cathy Englade, George Kayes, David Withers II.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Donna Dunn, Sandy White and Don Williams.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Natalie Hemann, Bradley Shane Ratliff is two into the 20s (22), Mayme Chapman, Donna Griffith, Jody Eddins, Becky Collins, Denver Stevens, Sonya Noble, Denise Houvoris, Larry Dexter, Sandy Dyer, Cassie Miller.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Obie and Helen Tomblin celebrate No. 30, Larry and Patti Bias, David and Sheila Byrd celebrate 53 years, Jim and Sheila Dowdy.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Luke Rutherford, Audrey Sexton Bowling spins the last of the 70s at 79, Joe Whitfield, Tessie Deuser, Eva Reed, Andrea Poston Arthur, Pat Thabit, Marsha Thompson, Michele Brunetti, Julie Coburn, Sandra Martin, Mary Morrison, Drew Taylor, Ryleigh Justice, Andy DeRose.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mr. and Mrs. Fred Buchanan, Bill and Bonnie Adams, Jeff and Ileene Fetty, Randy and Cindy Jackson celebrate No. 45, Ronnie and Karen Sue Adkins.