Community News
GRADS: Six South Point, Ohio, residents were more than 2,300 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens, receiving Associate in Applied Science degrees. They include Brooklyn Marie Badgett, Paige Niccole Hale, Tiffany Mae Fitzpatrick, Sarah Renae Fuller, Jacob Darrell Henson and Cynthia Diane Turner. Two — Tyler M. Cavin and Margaret Ann Johnson — received Associate in Arts degrees. Others receiving degrees include Charles David Classing, Master of Business Administration; Tracy Jean Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Hannah Noelle Hensley and Natasha Deziree Knight, Bachelor of Science in applied management; Ashley Nicole Perdue, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Cody McKray Russell, associate in science; and Shawn Austin Wellman, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering.
RESCHEDULED: “Menopause The Musical” has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $40 to $50.
MEMORIES: Anna Maynard would have celebrated her “double 7” age (77) Friday, April 17, but she passed away March 14. Jay Michael Pratt would have turned 62, but he passed away June 1, 2017. Carolyn Byrd Williamson remembers their friendship and kindness.
MIRACLE: “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.” (Mark 10:27). My 88-year-old mother was taken to a local emergency room April 2 via ambulance and intubated for possible pneumonia, stress heart attack and congestive heart failure. Physicians weren’t giving the family much hope for her survival. After several days in ICU isolation and another ICU, she was extubated and moved to pulmonary without the presence of family members due to the pandemic. She was returned via ambulance to her home April 12. Although not “out of the woods” completely even after a 12-day hospitalization, God performed a miracle to let the family hold her tight, grasp her hand and let her know she is deeply loved beyond measure. Thank the Lord for his many blessings.
FRIEND: An abundance of memories floods my mind Thursday, April 16, as it would have been the birthday of a dear and special Christian friend, Irene Lowe. She was at the top of my favorites list for many years and treated me as a daughter. How I still miss her and her inspiring smile and leadership.
GENTLEMAN: Richard “Richie” Singer, son of LaVonda Singer of Huntington, has always been the perfect gentleman. I watched this young family man of two sons grow up, and what a pleasure he always was. As his Friday, April 17, birthday is celebrated, may it be one of surprises, fun, love and happiness.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rick Walker, Donna Griffith, Jody Eddins, Reid Painter, Andrew Holtzaphel, Jeremy Rogers, Joanne Sovine, Denise Houvoris, Larry Dexter, Cassie Miller, Bradley Shane Ratliff becomes legal at 21, Natalie Hemann, Mayme Chapman turns 91, Becky Collins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Sheila Dowdy celebrate No. 60, Obie and Helen Tomblin celebrate No. 30, Larry and Patti Bias, David and Sheila Byrd celebrate No. 52.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pat Thabit, Debbie Bias, Leigh Ann Cutlip, Mia Ferguson, Lauren Milton, Audrey Sexton Bowling is two into the 40s at 42, Andrea Poston Arthur, Eva Reed, Michele Brunetti, Julie Coburn, Luke Rutherford.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Karen and Ronnie Adkins, Tim and Sandy Parsons, retired owners of Prichard Sandwich Shop, celebrate No. 58, Fred and Ann Buchanan.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scott Archer, Jane Sentelle, Sarah Westfall, Greg Gesner, Eddie Smith, Randy Sortet, Amy Parent, Rachele Subik, Tessie Deuser, Lilian Grace Fromholt, Pete Jones, Walter Smith, Jim Sanborn, Judy Lantz, Nell Major, Paula Dickerson, Scott McLean, Emily Smith.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeff and Ileene Fetty celebrate No. 15.
CHUCKLE: Hoping to buy a minute’s peace at the checkout line of the grocery store, Mike bought each of his kids a bag of M&M’s candies. The kids ripped into the bags, and there were about 10 seconds of blessed silence before a shrill cry of distress came: “Daddy!” “What’s wrong, honey?” the daddy questioned. “There’s something wrong with my candy! I need a new bag!” cried his daughter. “What’s wrong with them?” said Dad. “They’re all Ws!” answered the daughter.