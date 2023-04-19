PERFORMANCE: Gentri, short for “The Gentlemen Trio” comprised of three tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $35; $32 seniors; and $19 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the second-grade poetry category included Kaylen Belville, first, and Landon Holley, second, both from Meadows Elementary, and Lilly Werthammer, third, Village of Barboursville Elementary.
FUNDRAISER: The 20th annual Empty Bowls pottery sale fundraiser, hosted by Marshall University School of Art and Design, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Pullman Square’s gazebo. Crafted by MU art students, the bowls are $20 each. Proceeds benefit Facing Hunger Foodbank.
LISTED: Samuel LeRose of Milton was among the more than 1,825 undergraduate students at University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences qualifying for the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be eligible, students must have earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
DRAMATIC COMEDY: Alchemy Theatre presents James McLure’s “PVT. WARS,” directed by Brian Cook, this weekend at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. Shows containing adult language and situations begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. The comedy is also featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $21.50, available at http://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org.
DEAN: Eric Blough has been promoted to Marshall University School of Pharmacy Dean. He joined Marshall in 2003 as assistant professor in department of biological sciences and Marshall University School of Pharmacy as associate professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences and research in 2012 and became full professor in 2014 and serving as interim dean of school since January 2022. Congratulations Dr. Blough.
GIVEAWAY: Carter County Soil Conservation District offers this year’s annual tree giveaway at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Carter County Cooperative Extension Office farmers market shed. Trees are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are given 10 seedlings of their choice: cypress, Chinese chestnut, Kentucky coffee tree, persimmon, willow oak, red shumard oak or white pine.
FIRST: The first holy communion for Patrick Mortimer was recently conducted at Ona’s St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. He is the son of Ken and Abbie Mortimer and grandson of Chuck and Kathy Mortimer.
CONCERT: Bernadette Peters, Tony award-winning American actress, singer and children’s book author, performs at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $49.99 to $119.99.
ANGEL: A one-of-a-kind angelic family medicine physician becomes another year older Wednesday, April 19. Dr. Amy Albrecht Marsteller, whom I have known for several years and never changed, is being wished a happy, memorable and special celebration with many more birthdays and blessings to follow.
SHOW: Studio 301 presents its spring production of “Dancing through Wonderland: The Story of Alice!” this weekend at the Foundry Theatre, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22. Tickets are $10 to $20.
EDUCATOR: Perhaps one of the finest, or the finest, Wayne County educator is being remembered Thursday, April 20, as that is the third anniversary of the homegoing of Dr. Sallie Hamer Plymale. A teacher at Ferndale and Ceredo elementary schools, Marshall Lab School and College of Education, this devout Bible student also taught the love and faithfulness she possessed through God in her Sunday school classes. A member of First Congregational Church of Ceredo, she was also the first certified Special Education teacher in the state of West Virginia. Her legacy continues in Kenova and surrounding communities and continues to be missed among family and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Gardner, Marsha Romans, Abby Baker, Debby Cunningham, Chad Halstead, Ashley Sinclair, Tye Stull, Ben Fulks, Peyton Smith, Ella Mae Adkins, Hailey McCoy, Ric Zima, Annie Day, Nick Anuszkiewisz, Selby Litton, Brandon Hunter Ash still in the 20s at 27, Angie Whitt Whitfield, J.B. Miller with Kindred Communications, Janet Gail Turner says goodbye to the 70s and hello to number 80, David Adkins, Sean Kidd is 35.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jay and Linda Adkins celebrate number 44.
CHUCKLE: Slim Joe was telling his fellow cowboys back on the ranch about his first visit to a big-city church. He said, “When I got there, they had me park my old truck in the corral.” Cowboy Slick said, “You mean the parking lot?” Slick was a bit more worldly than Slim. Slim said, “Then, I walked up the trail to the door.” Slick questioned, “You mean, the sidewalk to the door.” Slim said, “Well, I guess. Once I was inside the door, I was met by this city-slicker dude.” Growing frustrated, Slick said, “Slim, that would be the usher.” Slim nodded and said, “OK, well, the usher led me down the chute.” Slick snarled and said, “You mean the aisle!” Slim continued and said, “Then, he led me to a stall and told me to sit there.” Slick only responded with a one-word correction, “Pew!” Slim said, “Yeah, that’s what that pretty lady said when I sat down beside her.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.