CONCERT: Zach Williams’ Spring 22 Tour comes to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland Sunday, April 24. The Grammy award winner and southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriter is joined by Anne Wilson at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. An eat-and-greet dinner is $199. VIP doors open at 5 p.m.
LISTED: Five South Point, Ohio, residents were among the 5,000 students qualifying for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Leah Bailey, Brock Holley I, MacKennia Hughes, Garrett Looney and Emily Schwamberger, all from College of Health Sciences and Professions.
PERFORMANCES: Huntington High School presents “Beauty and the Beast” at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 21-23, and April 28-29, at the school. Performances also begin at 3 p.m. Sundays, April 24 and May 1.
ASSISTANTS: Those assisting with the morning worship service April 17 at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church were Betty Sullivan, music for gathering; Phil Hazeldine, liturgist; Beverly Ringers consisting of Pam Fulton, Pat Lipscomb, Ryan Scarberry, Carol Scarberry, Betty Sullivan, Libby Cornwell, Nancy Hazeldine, Denise Deaton and Marsha Duke; chancel choir including Becky Sturm, organist, Ron Short, horn and solo; Mace Sturm, livestream; and Shelby Neuhouser; audio. The Rev. Suzanne Ellis, who made her second appearance since the departure of the church pastor, was the speaker.
BAND: The Revolution’s Live Tour featuring Shinedown, rock radio mainstay, comes to Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22. Also performing are The Pretty Reckless, 2021 iHeartRadio rock artist of the years, and Diamante, Boston-based rocker. Tickets are from $25.50 to $75.50.
SPECIAL: The fact that Sallie Hamer Plymale was the first certified special education teacher in the state of West Virginia is only one reason this Kenova resident was one special lady. It was two years ago Wednesday, April 20, that this longtime Wayne County educator was called from her earthly home to perhaps teach in heaven where she has no pain, disappointments or suffering. This devout Bible student and Sunday school teacher was a member of First Congregational Church of God. She graduated from Welch High School and Marshall University in 1960 and earned a Ph.D. in 1977. She also taught at Marshall Lab School and College of Education 23 years. There’s no doubt this wonderful lady has touched many lives in great lengths, and those inspiring moments continue to be remembered. Thanks for your leadership, guidance, love and shared knowledge in school and church.
FINALISTS: Five finalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program were Yimin Cai, Connor Stonestreet, Allison Edwards, Matthew Olivero and Carter Leadmon, all of Hurricane High School. Congratulations to these Putnam County high school seniors.
SHOW: Frank Sinatra, as portrayed by Lee Dean, local minister/inspirational speaker, begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Sip Downtown Brasserie.
HONORED: One never gets too old to be honored … Eugene David Clark, of Ashland, was recently honored for 75 years of service with International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. The second-generation bricklayer was 18 years old when he began and has remained in the Ashland Local 7 Union. Some buildings he helped build include King’s Daughters Child Care Center, Ashland Oil Building, Kroger shipping center and Ashland Town Center. His son has followed in this profession, making him the third-generation craftworker.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mason Beach, J.T. Holdren, Cole Newman, John Brewster, Matt Olson, Elizabeth Adkins, Deanna Jones, Brenda Bates, Mitchell Hall, Bret Woodall, Dr. Ed Pino with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Morgan Danille Large Simms still in the 20s at 23, John Smith, Melissa Prater.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brian and Dee Childers (2013), Eddie and Karen Gillispie.
CHUCKLE: Morty and Saul were out one afternoon on a lake when their boat started sinking. Saul, the banker, said to Morty, “So listen, Morty, you know I don’t swim so well.” Morty remembered how to carry another swimmer from his lifeguard class when he was just a kid, so Morty began tugging Saul toward shore. After 20 minutes, he began to tire. Finally, about 50 feet from shore, Morty asked Saul, “So Saul, do you suppose you could float alone?” Saul replied, “Morty, this is a heck of a time to be asking for money!”