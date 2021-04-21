MEAL: Greater Barboursville Area of Churches offer a monthly meal distribution from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Gene Gwinn Memorial Picnic Shelter at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. The menu includes lasagna, salad and dessert.
ONE: Wednesday, April 21, is the first-year anniversary of the home-going of 100-year-old Anna Caldwell Wetherholt, of Milton. Married 67 years to Virgil Wetherholt, this faithful Baptist Christian retired from Perry-Norvell Shoe Factory. Although she is absent from the body, may her family and friends rejoice that she is present with the Lord, free from pain, suffering and disappointments.
LEGACY: Dr. Sallie Hamer Plymale may be gone, but her legacy lives on in the Kenova and surrounding communities. Born June 5, 1928, she passed away April 20, 2020. She educated/taught many students at Ferndale and Ceredo elementary schools in Wayne County, Marshall Lab School and College of Education, as well as helped others as a Sunday school teacher. Dr. Plymale was also the first certified special education teacher in the state of West Virginia and loved First Congregational Church of Ceredo, where she was a member and devout Bible student.
CONCERT: The spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert is recreated as Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $20.
INITIATED: Katelyn Sette, Hurricane, West Virginia, resident, was among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi each year, where membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
EARTHY: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts an Earth Day Extravaganza Event from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Ritter Park, Shelter 2, with a screening of “WALL-E” under the stars at dark. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Concessions available. Social distancing is required. Contact Lauren Patrick, superintendent, 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
SPECIAL: Virginia “Jenny” Chatterton was always the same in the short time I knew her … like a second mother to me as I and three of her daughters met at her house after church service each Sunday evening to have a snack and have a good time together. This longtime member of Bowen Ridge Church of God passed away April 23, 2009, but those times spent together continue to live in many hearts and minds.
DEADLINE: Friday, April 23, is the deadline for ordering military banners to be displayed throughout the village of Barboursville to observe Memorial Day. To order, contact 304-736-8995, ext. 127, or khayden@barboursville.org.
AUTHOR: Cabell County Public Library offers a virtual author visit with Marie Manilla at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. The Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate is an award winner. Visit the website for more information.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kim Hysell, Daniel Berry, Mary Marin, Megan Sharp leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Tripp Petty, William Madelly, Cynthia Jordan.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bonnie Hughes, Morgan Barrie, Jim Proctor still in the 60s at 68, Diane Stiltner, Garry Allen Byrd, youngest child of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 39, Roger Lee Booth, Ashley Moore, Roger Hamlin, Carl Walker, Ashlyn McGlone, Michael DeRosa, Carolyn Dickens, Emma Dix, Ben McKelvey.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jonathan Duncan and Mary MacClellan.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sidney Grove, Rosie Wooddell, Norm Allred, Toni Gygi, Bessie Vanover, Brian McMaster, Kim Nathan Lewis, Jessica Wilks, Alanna Cline, Daniel Kelley, Teresa Chapman, Amy Caldwell, Harry Walker, Fred Hussell, Chuck Sommerville, Aven Thomas.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Terry Houck.
CHUCKLE: Henry went to the liquor store one afternoon on his bicycle, bought a bottle of Scotch and put it in the bicycle basket. As he was about to leave, he thought to himself, “What if I fell off my bicycle? The bottle would break.” So, he drank all the Scotch before he rode home. It turned out to be a very good decision, because he fell off his bike seven times on the way home.