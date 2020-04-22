Community News
MINISTER: The Rev. Teresa Adams will be welcomed into the Barboursville community in July as she becomes the new minister at Barboursville United Methodist Church. Currently, she pastors two Colorado churches — Johnson Memorial United Methodist in Delores and Dove Creek United Methodist in Dove Creek. A graduate of Claremont School of Theology in Claremont, California, the Rev. Adams has been a minster for 10 years. She and husband, Scott, a retired sound engineer, have three children — Shianna, Shem and Shiloh. Welcome to West Virginia and the little big town of Barboursville.
LISTED: Nearly two dozen South Point, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, including main and regional campuses. The 20 named include Katelyn Marie Carey, Tyler M. Cavin, Alexis Brooke Chapman, Erika Alexis Chinn, Ashley M. Collins, Tara Jane Crank, Holly Ann Ehirim, Lucy Lillian Gannon, Paige Niccole Hale, Hannah Noelle Hensley, Dathan Brock Holley I, Brandi Lee Jankovic, McKenzie A. Moore, Katlynn Sharee Nicely, Emilee Lynn Powell, Carly Madison Pratt, Ayrie Miranda Staley, Andrea Michele Wallace, Jasmine Nicole Weise and Terry F. Wise Jr. To be eligible for the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester, with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
WISHES: Birthday wishes are being sent to a familiar voice in the Tri-State area — Bob Smith, former television reporter and director of Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau, becomes another year older Friday, April 24. Bob, current TV spokesman for Advantage Toyota, is a member of New Baptist Church. May his special day of wearing the birthday hat and eating birthday cake be a grand one, with many more to follow.
PARTICIPANTS: Due to COVID-19, the Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers camps are not happening this year at the Center for Rural Development, but area students were chosen to participate. Selected students for the Rogers Scholars program from Boyd County High School were Morgan Lewis, daughter of Wes and Mary Leigh Lewis of Catlettsburg, and Eric Billups, son of Charles and Tracy Billups of Ashland.
INSPIRATION: Although Virginia Mae “Jenny” Chatterton left her earthly home April 23, 2009, her sweet Christian smile and kind words continue to inspire me. Many happy times were given us during the short time I knew her as I considered her my “second mother.” Her memory lives in my heart and mind.
SPORTY: Robyn Rison Chapman could be called “sporty” as she was a sportswriter for The Herald-Dispatch several years before moving to life editor and other positions within the newsroom. She is an amazing woman with a great attitude to make her one of the best managers anyone could ever ask for. Friday, April 24, is her birthday and she is being wished one of the best ever, with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Morgan Barrie, Sarah Clark, Bruce Hunt, Mary Lane, T.J. McFadden, Bonnie Hughes, Bryan Collins, Roger Lee Booth, Jim Proctor turns 67, Dr. Pino with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Diane Stiltner, Garry Allen Byrd, youngest child of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 38, Ashley Moore, Carlos Ramirez, Ashlyn McGlone, Ali Musick, Michael DeRosa, Carl Walker, William Madelly.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dale and Debbie Duespohl, Jonathan Duncan and Mary MacClellan.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Kirk, Jeff Snell, Rosie Wooddell, Zeke Perry, Lee Simmons, Brian McMaster, Jessica Wilks, Kim Nathan Lewis closes in on No. 60 at 57, Norm Allred, Toni Gygi, Daniel Kelley, Teresa Chapman, Amy Caldwell, Bessie Vanover, Anslee Smith (2011), Alanna Cline.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Terry and Sherry Houck.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexa Hensley, Trey Smith, Jonie Jenkins, Teagan Clark, Emily Hughes is 32, Emaleigh Joelle Black is short of double digits at 9, Carol Nowak, Sylvie Paluku, Brittney McKinney, Roger Johnson, Jordan Edin, Scott Milum.
CHUCKLE: A doctor asked his elderly patient, “Do you exercise?” The man replied, “Well, doc, I run like a cheetah, swim like a fish and jump like a frog.” Jotting down in his clipboard, the doctor added, “I’m also writing down that I suspect you lie like a dog.”