ART WALK: Grayson Gallery and Art Center hosts an opening reception free to artists and the public during the monthly Final Fridays Art Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Grayson. Refreshments and live music are provided.
WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the fifth-grade prose category included Savannah McClendon, Martha Elementary, first; Cameron Cera, Nichols Elementary, second; and Allison Riley, Martha Elementary, third.
CLASS: A goat cheese-making class by Glen Washington is offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Symmes Valley Briggs Library. He discusses how to make cheese and will offer samples.
MEMBERS: Kitty McTyre and Connie and John Morgran were received as new members of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church April 9. These three were accepted on reaffirmation of faith.
GOSPEL CONCERT: Gaither Vocal Band’s spring tour, “The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light Concert,” continues at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $65. Featured are Ladie Love Smith, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams.
CHOSEN: Rotary Club of Barboursville recently selected four Cabell Midland High School students as students of the month for April. They are Logan Jordan, daughter of Todd and Amy Jordan of Milton, senior; Sarah Talkington, daughter of Paul and Pengpeng Wag Talkington of Barboursville, junior; Jackson Day, son of Steven and Jamie Day of Salt Rock, sophomore; and Isabella Smith, daughter of Shawn Smith and Tina Anteman-Smith of Milton, freshman.
COUNTRY: The Good Time Mountain Mamas do “Johnny Cash” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The seven talented local ladies singing Cash hits include Sasha Colette, Angel Davila, Chelsea Nolan, Ginger Wixx, Sandy Byrd Chapman, Mandi Hurley and Teresa Prinoe. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at door. For tickets, contact foundrytheater.org.
STUDENTS: Keathan Neginal placed first in Huntington High School’s recent state social studies fair. Other students placing included Alexandra Biddle, second; and Chloe Smalley, third.
CELEBRATION: Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers a “refreshing” celebration with dedication and dinner at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30. The Rev. Thad Allen, regional minister, is the guest.
DRAMATIC COMEDY: Alchemy Theatre Troupe concludes its “PVT Wars” by James McLure this weekend in Huntington. The dramatic comedy, containing adult language and situations, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. Tickets are $21.50. Visit alchemytheatretroupe.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Clark, Jeff Faucette, Maribeth Anderson, Kevin Sergent, Lynn Knopp, Mary Leighton, Sara Maynard, Nancy Murrell, Stacie Edelen, Theressa Dillon, Paula Cook, Jenneth Lemley, Sherman Burlingame, Melissa Catlin, Kenneth Earl Large turns 83, Spencer Davis, Oliver Johnson, Steve Neumeyer, Bree Ogle, Jennifer Stover.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kris and Jaclyn Pyles, Scott and Lesley Thomas.
CHUCKLE: Toward the end of the Sunday service, the minister asked, “How many of you have forgiven your enemies?” Many held up their hands. The minister repeated his question. All responded this time, except one man, Walter Barnes. “Mr. Barnes, are you not willing to forgive your enemies?” “I don’t have any,” he replied gruffly. “Mr. Barnes, that is very unusual. How old are you?” “Ninety-eight,” he replied. The congregation stood up and clapped their hands. “Oh, Mr. Barnes, would you please come down in front and tell us all how a person can live 98 years and not have an enemy in the world?” The old golfer tottered down the aisle, stopped in front of the pulpit, turned around, faced the congregation, and said simply, “I outlived all who called me an enemy.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.