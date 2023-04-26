The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ART WALK: Grayson Gallery and Art Center hosts an opening reception free to artists and the public during the monthly Final Fridays Art Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Grayson. Refreshments and live music are provided.

WINNERS: First- through third-place winners in kindergarten through grade 12 were chosen for the recent 2023 Creative Writing Contest sponsored by Cabell County Reading Council and Cabell County Schools. Winners in the fifth-grade prose category included Savannah McClendon, Martha Elementary, first; Cameron Cera, Nichols Elementary, second; and Allison Riley, Martha Elementary, third.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

