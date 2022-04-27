FOOD TRUCK: The Food Truck Roundup returns to Barboursville this weekend. Options from Bite Mi, Twisted Grille, O’Goodness, Mini Donuts, Truckin Cheesy, Sno Biz Barboursville, Frios Gourmet Pops and the Ice Cream Guy are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Barboursville Farmer’s Market, Farmdale Road.
THIRD: Aubrey Hager of Fairland Middle School received the third-place award — Best Overall Lawrence County Project — for her project, “Is a Cat or Dog’s mouth cleaner?” Aubrey was among Lawrence County middle school students participating in the recent virtual science fair through the University of Rio Grande.
READER: Joan Spilman, Cabell County native and local author, reads from her latest novel, “Silver Bottle,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Woodlands Retirement Community. The novel features four generations of Appalachian women whose voices wind around each other, tangling memories ultimately unraveling into a precise, linear narrative.
CONCERT: The Live to Rock Tour featuring Ft. Skid Row, Warrant and Winger begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $39.99 to $79.99.
FRIEND: It just doesn’t seem possible that Bill Mack Turner of Huntington was 94 years old at the time of his passing April 5. I remember him from my beginning days at The Herald-Dispatch and even gave him a ride from work a time or two when he needed transportation. Bill graduated from Huntington East High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II, member of Coast Guard Auxiliary and former Ham radio operator. He and his late wife, Ruth, were parents of one son, Terry. Bill was a typesetter at The Herald-Dispatch several years before retiring as technical service manager. May his son and other surviving family members and friends find comfort during this great loss.
MOVIE DAY: “King Richard,” rated PG-13, is shown at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Cabell County Public Library. The movie takes a look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams were influenced by coaching from their dad, Richard Williams. Free popcorn is available.
MUSEUM: Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum celebrates its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at 918 3rd Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio. Activities include free train crafts, story time, kids’ giveaway and Thomas the Tank engine for photo opportunities are offered by Bossard Memorial Library. Other activities include free miniature golf, Model A car show, model train, memorabilia displays and more.
FINALISTS: A special ceremony revealing recipients for Cabell County’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year chosen by Cabell County Board of Education is offered at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Cabell Midland High School. Teacher of the Year finalists include Hugh Roberts, Cabell County Career Technology Center; Mary Phillips, Cabell Midland High; Sheri Vanmeter, Milton Elementary; Brendi Nibert, Nichols Elementary; and Courtney Cook, Altizer Elementary. Service Personnel of the Year finalists include Deidre Samson Jenkins, Guyandotte Elementary; Cathy Jarrell, Cabell County Career Technology Center; Sonya Fraley, Hite-Sanders Elementary; Michael Holley, Ona Elementary; and Matthew Norris, Milton Middle. Congratulations to the finalists and best wishes to the winners.
APRIL ANNIVERSARIES: Two couples from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church have celebrated wedding anniversaries in April. John and Paddy Gay celebrated 58 years of marriage, while Genaro and Violeta Quodala celebrated number 54. Congratulations to these couples and may they experience many more happy years together.
DEGREED: Jessica Lorado George of Huntington, daughter of David and Donna George of Louisa, Ky., is being congratulated for obtaining her doctorate degree in education at Marshall University. A South Point High School teacher, she is the wife of Molly Ginger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Herrick, Karin Dawson, Sandra Bradley, Barry Armstrong, Blake Brown, Chad Johnson, Jon McCoy, Georgette B. Connelly, Michael Campbell, Emmett Ely, Alice Roma, Jacob Wallace, Ryan Pemberton, Hannah Edgar, Madeline Showalter, Sabrina Moore, Scott Niece hits the mid-40 mark at 45, Hailey Eldridge leaves the teens for number 20, Edna Hall, Caroline Dorey, Conner Adkins, Edward Sparks, Linda Hedrick, Katie Bazell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Morgan Sword, Jamie and Erin Goodwin (2014), Gary and Donna Norris, Justin and Amelya Harmon.
CHUCKLE: As a lady was walking down the street to work, she saw a parrot on a perch in front of a pet store. The parrot said, “Hey lady, you are really ugly.” The lady thought she misheard what the parrot said and went to work. On the way home she saw the same parrot and it said to her, “Hey lady, you are really ugly.” She was incredibly ticked now. The next day the same parrot again said to her, “Hey lady, you are really ugly.” The lady was so ticked that she went into the store and said that she would sue the store and kill the bird. The store manager replied profusely and promised he would make sure the parrot didn’t say it again. When the lady walked past the store that day after work the parrot called to her, “Hey lady.” She paused and said, “Yes?” The bird said, “You know!”