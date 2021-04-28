Community News
OVER 90: This may be the year for a double birthday celebration for Lillian Estep as her last year’s surprise party by her brother, Burgess Eplin, was overturned due to the pandemic. This wonderful long-time Christian family friend becomes 91 years young Thursday, April 29. May this fine lady with the happy smile continue to be blessed beyond measure on this special day.
BLOOD DRIVES: American Red Cross hosts blood drives Thursday-Friday, April 29-30, at the following locations: Thursday, April 29, 1 to 6 p.m., Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Area 34, Hurricane; Friday, April 30, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, fellowship hall, 5700 U.S. 60; Friday, 2-7 p.m., West Hamlin United Methodist Church. For appointments, call 800-RED-CROSS.
50: Kimberlea Denise Byrd Poston, Cabell Huntington Hospital 30-year employee currently with the Float Pool Department of Pediatrics ICU and daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, and a friend and co-worker, Mary Dalynn Kelly of Louisa, Kentucky, leave the 40s behind to try number 50 as they celebrate a birthday Thursday, April 29. May number 50 be a day to remember in its blessings and change of era.
FEST: The 25th annual Spring Festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Wagon rides, live artisan demonstrations, museums, farm animals, new treehouse and more are featured. Tickets, excluding sales tax, are $15; $10 ages 4-17; $12 age 65 and older; free ages 3 and younger.
THOUGHTS: What time is it? As I pondered what to write about a special friend I loved and admired, the butterfly came to mind with its vibrant joy, gracefulness and beauty gently dancing in the air from flower to flower. That somewhat describes Martha Karlet, better known as “Aunt Mart” to many. She always was a light of inspiration and made my life brighter by seeing her smile and hear her chuckle. This long-time South Point, Ohio, Christian resident serving as a mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend would have celebrated her 94th birthday Thursday April 29, but she was called to reunite with her husband and other family in their new home June 25, 2019. Her many talents and presence continue to be missed but her memory lives on.
RACE: Ona Speedway weekly racing divisions are in action at 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 30-May 1. The first-ever visit by Midwest Modifieds Tour to Ona opens the season Saturday where the fastest Modified in the Midwest battle with Ona’s fastest. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10. Contact onaspeedway@gmail.com or 304-544-5855.
CHILD CARE: Elizabeth Jefferson Nowlin of Huntington was perhaps the best child care giver in her short life as she left this world at 60-years plus old April 29, 1990. Liz, mother to LaVonda Singer, also of Huntington, never gave up caring for the children she considered her own as some she saw grow up, attend college and marry. Her love was endless as is her memory on this day.
REOPENS: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center re-opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at 1620 Winchester Ave., Ashland. A book signing, “Dr. Des Coveries and The Wild Bunch,” is from 1 to 3 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Becky Chenoweth, Aaron Gallion, Rachel Pickett, Kyle Cook, Greg Perry, Gloria Holmes, Lakin Short Adams is 24, Sophia Grace Veazey turns 5, Becky Smith, Joan Starkey, Bobby Mullins, Erin Collins, Helen Hatten, Andrew Bowen celebrates his 15th birthday.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Holly Litteral, Evelyn Rutherford, Sarah Howard, Becky Davis, Taylor Hazelett, Dennie Cremeans spins the last of the teens at 19, Earl Trawick, Waylon Vanover, Destiny Harless becomes double toothpicks at 11, Kezia Clark, Brynlee Grace Barrett turns 6, Josue Martinez, Raymond Aliff, Patti Rollins, Connie Rutherford.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mr. and Mrs. “Boots” McComas, Matthew and April Walker, Fox and Debbie Heaberlin (1988), Richie and Amy Brumfield (2000).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mollie Bannister, Debbi Canady, Katrina Eskins, Sharon Snoddy, Val Erwin, Paul Farrell, Priscilla Quinlivan, Chris Gress spins the last of the 50s at 59, Chuck Clark, Sheila Marks, Tyler Morrison, Sean McComas.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeanna and Tim Spears.
CHUCKLE: One day when Noah and his family were in the ark, Noah announced he was bored and wanted to spend the day fishing. “That’s a good idea,” said his wife. Go ahead, and I’ll see you at dinner.” So Noah picked up his rod and reel, stepped out of the ark, and began to fish. Thirty minutes later, he was back. “How come so soon?” asked his wife. “Aren’t the fish biting today?”
“They’re biting all right,” Noah answered, “but I only had two worms.”