Community News
CANCELED: The citywide cleanup in Kenova scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled. Dumpsters are located in the 1500 block of Pine Street from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-9 for residents to deposit trash. Proof of residency is required. Call 304-453-1571.
LISTED: Eight Kitts Hill, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,200 students qualifying for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, including main and regional campuses. They include Connor Archer, Chloie Danielle Finnell, John Michael Higgins, Loren Annmarie Horner, Grace Anna Jenkins, Brandi Leigh Danielle Johnson, Brooklyn Nichole Shope and Allison Paige White. To be eligible for the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
CLOSER: Kimberlea Denise Byrd Poston spins the last of her 40s Wednesday, April 29, as she turns 49 years young. Kimberlea, daughter of my special friend — Carolyn Byrd Williamson — is a float pool department and pediatrics ICU employee at Cabell Huntington Hospital. May her birthday be as special and super as she is a lady.
GRANDSON: Becky Bryant Meade of Kenova United Methodist Church is a new grandmother. Charles Edward Bryant was born Feb. 18 to Robby and Mary Bryant. Charlie weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 18 1/4 inches long. May this little bundle of boy bring much love, happiness and enjoyment to the families.
CANDLES: The COVID-19 pandemic spoiled the creation of a surprise party for Lillian Estep’s 90th birthday Sunday by her brother, Burgess Eplin. Maybe the 90 candles on her cake can be a bright, beautiful light display to show that this wonderful longtime Christian friend has been a bright, beautiful beacon of light for everyone she’s touched all these years. May she continue to know the joy, peace and health that comes with a well-lived life. Birthday wishes are being sent filled with happiness and friendship, warmed by love and brightened by rainbows for more years of good health and happiness.
RECOGNIZED: The presentation, “Factors Affecting Road Salt Toxicity to Hyalella Azteca,” was recognized for Camera Stevens, South Point High School graduate, during the annual Alma College event conducted in Michigan.
REMEMBERING: A great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother is being remembered Wednesday, April 29. Elizabeth Jefferson Nowlin, mother of LaVonda Singer of Huntington, passed away in 1990 at 60-plus years young. Some call it a short life, but “Liz” lived a fulfilling life before her illness struck and helped so many in the community with child care and being there for her family. Her legacy lives on and will never end.
90TH: Cherry Shields, of Jackson, Ohio, a subscriber to The Herald-Dispatch, leaves the 80s behind Wednesday, April 29, to try No. 90. The Chesapeake, Ohio, resident now living with her brother reads the newspaper every morning and loves to read “Community News.” May this “young” lady be blessed with special things on her celebration day, with many more to follow.
MEMORIES: And the time is … to pay tribute to a dear Christian friend — Martha Ellen Karlet, better known as “Aunt Mart” to those knowing her well — who would have been 93 years young Wednesday, April 29, but left for a new journey free of pain and suffering June 25, 2019. There is no doubt this wonderful South Point, Ohio, resident lady stood tall in many categories — cooking, loving her family, baking, a friend and attending church, to name a few. She continues to be missed, but lives in the hearts and minds of many.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nancy Kincade, Evelyn Rutherford, Jeannie Adams, Priscilla Deskins, Emma Ferguson, Taylor Hazelett, Emma Holley, Grace Holley, Brian McCann, Destiny Harless hits the double digits at 10, Dennie Cremeans spins the next to last of his teens at 18, Chris Meadows, Brynlee Grace Barrett turns 5, Kezie Clark, Sam Robson, Linda Swan, Josue Martinez, Sarah Howard, Becky Davis, Taylor Hazelett, Earl Trawick, Waylon Vanover, Patti Rollins, Raymond Aliff.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Donald and Linda Rose celebrate No. 60, Matthew and April Walker, Fox and Debbie Heaberlin (1988), Richie and Amy Brumfield (2000).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaylan Johnson, Mollie Bannister, Debbie Canady, Tammy Nelson, Val Erwin, Chris Gress with Winfield Locks and Dam is two under 60 at 58, Katrina Eskins, Sharon Snoddy, Priscilla Quinlivan, Paul Farrell, Chuck Clark, Sean McComas, Shelia Marks, Tyler Morrison.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: “Boots” and Nancy McComas, Jeanna and Tim Spears.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Peyton Smith (2008), Candy Kmen, Joshua White, Debra Heaberlin, Matthew Turner, Shirley Sullivan, Vickie Adkins Hill, cousin of mine leaving the 50s behind for No. 60, Trintee Felcan turns 17, Lindsey Caroline Powers hits No. 26, Lindsey Morgan Hawthorne turns 25.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Phil and Jackie Rutherford (1976).
CHUCKLE: Ron was eavesdropping on two women sitting behind him on the bus when they started talking about a trip to Switzerland. The first passenger asked the second whether she had enjoyed the beautiful scenery. “Not really,” came the reply. “I couldn’t see much because of the mountains.”