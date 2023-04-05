LECTURE: The Amicus Curiae Lecture Series, sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council and Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy at Marshall University, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. Featured is John Stauffer, Harvard professor and author, presenting “GIANTS: The Parallel Lives of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.”
OVER 90: Judy Huddy, retired from Bazaar, became three over 90 at 93 April 1. Here’s hoping her day was a super one and many of the same will follow.
HUNT: A Bunny Hop scavenger hunt is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Gallaher Village Branch Library. An Easter basket raffle follows.
‘SWEET 16’: Emily Alice Riggio, granddaughter of Frank and Jean Riggio of Lavalette, becomes ‘sweet 16’ Wednesday, April 5. This talented young lady has blessed the life of her grandparents many times over the normal. May her day be an unforgettable one as she continues to sport that smile and happiness.
KIDS’ FEST: Swing into spring with Pullman Square Kids Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the square. Children’s activities include animal balloons, face painting, lawn games, Easter bunny, painting, swag bags and more.
LISTED: Bryce Seabolt, Samantha Shaw, Jacob Shirley, Kaden Short, Emily Shrewsbury, Catherine Simpson, Justin Sloan, Brianna Slone, Jesilynn Smith, Lauren Smith, Noah Smith, William Smith, Melanie Spaun and Katherine Spencer were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
MAUNDY THURSDAY: Holy Week services continue with Maundy Thursday worship with scripture, songs sung without musical accompaniment and communion at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at First United Methodist Church, Huntington; 6:30 p.m., Steele Memorial United Methodist; worship/communion, 7 p.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist, Hurricane; Holy Thursday mass, 6:30 p.m., adoration after mass for one hour, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
COMEDIAN: Tops Off World Tour! featuring Bert Kreischer, American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host, begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $35.75, $55.75, $75.75 and $95.75.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Caleb Bowers, Jason Haught, Lindsay Jones, March 16; Emily Hall, Sandra Turley, March 17; Christopher Clark, Caroline Harris, Ezra Scott, March 18; Warren Faulknier, Brad Patterson, March 20; Sue Bennett, Dustin Fisher, Skip Nitardy, Justin Williams, March 21; Liam Anderson, Kimberly Slappe, Morgan Sword, March 22; Karla Atkins, Judy Clendenin, Alex Cremeans, Terri Stull, March 23; Jan Browne, Miranda Kimble, Susan McCracken, Peggy Nelon, March 24; Marcia Daoust, Bob Tebbetts, Bill Weekley, April 1; Missy Jordan, Aidan Adkins, Thaddeus Blosser, April 2; Pat Zabel, Sara Allen, April 3; Melanie Oyster, April 4.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tara Williams, Lauren Adkins, Amy Crook, Ella Grant, Cooper Holland, Annetta Adkins, Madeline Streets, Trista Elaine Esque spins the last of the teen years at 19, Ashtyn Hardesty, Laura Bias, Mark Brizendine, Matt Qualls, Lexie Dunn, Tyler Hoffman, Bobbi Carr.
CHUCKLE: One friend said to another: “You drive the car and I’ll pray.” Nate answered, “What’s the matter? Don’t you trust my driving?” Solomon questioned, “Don’t you trust my praying?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
